Leão Lobo exposes Ana Maria Braga’s relationship with the producer and says that the presenter went to aggression: “She is nervous”

The host lion wolfreturned to the past by stating that he knew of a story involving the presenter of “More you”, Ana Maria Braga. During the “Hora da Gossip”, broadcast on the program “Women” at TV Gazettethe journalist asked permission to address the matter.

He then said that, a while ago, he had received a request from Ana for him to look for a new producer for his program. Leão says that he even found a woman for the position, but that it would not have been approved by the presenter.

After that, Lobo would have found a man for the vacancy and he said he was surprised to notice that, a few months later, the producer and Ana Maria were in a relationship. According to him, the dating didn’t last long and the unidentified young man resigned from the program.

The information did not stop there, since still talking about the subject, the journalist stated that Ana would have already left for aggression on an occasion when she saw the ex-affair with another: “When she saw the boy, she grabbed an iron chair from the buffet and threw it. When she played, she took the shoulder of a great professional, who works with Leonardo, and who at the time worked in another program of hers. She grabbed her shoulder and nearly crippled my friend. she is nervous”, he said finishing.