Learn how to avoid blocking your Caixa Tem account

There are several factors that can lead to the blocking of an account in Caixa Tem, an application that has been essential for many Brazilians.

With the aim of helping Brazilians in their banking operations, Caixa Tem was created in 2020 and has been essential for thousands of individuals. Through the application, available for cell phones with Android and iOS systems, people can access payments related to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and Auxílio Brasil, for example.

In fact, it is through Caixa Tem that individuals can apply for the new microcredit. This public can borrow from R$300 to R$1,000, the payment term is up to 24 months and interest starts at 1.95% per month.

What factors can lead to the blocking of a Caixa Tem account?

There are many factors that can lead to the blocking of a Caixa Tem account. When registering in the application, users have access to the usage rules, which must be read carefully to avoid future problems.

Actions such as carrying out transactions above the monthly limit, which is R$ 5 thousand, using the same CPF on several devices, accessing accounts with other CPFs and irregularities in the registration can block the account at Caixa Tem.

What to do if the Caixa Tem account is blocked?

Fortunately, there are two ways to unlock your Caixa Tem account: through WhatsApp or by going to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch. It is worth remembering that in some cases the user may forget the access password, which can be recovered through the application, in the option “Forgot my password”.

For those who prefer to go to a Caixa branch, just bring a document with a photo of identification and the unlocking can be carried out. In the app (available for Android and iOS), it is necessary to access the account with CPF and password, click on the “Release Access” option and wait for the page to be redirected.

Once the procedure is completed and the person has been redirected to another page, just click on the available icon and access the generated link to start a conversation on WhatsApp. After this step, you need to follow the guidelines for sending the documents necessary for unlocking. The response time is up to 48 hours.

