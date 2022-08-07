Learn how to find slips in your CPF at Nubank

Through the “Boletos Searcher” feature, Nubank customers can find bills in their CPF in the app itself. Check step by step!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Journalist reveals release date of Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

Through the “Boletos Searcher” feature, Nubank customers can find bills in their CPF in the institution’s own app, without having to enter the email, download PDF and copy the barcode, and then pay in the app. So, check out how to use the functionality below.

How to find tickets on Nubank?

See the step-by-step guide to find tickets in the fintech app:

Access the Nubank app (available for Android and iOS)

On the home page, click on “Payment Wizard”;

Tap on “Ticket Finder”;

Read all the information and click “Activate”;

Ready! After activating the feature, the customer will receive monthly slips generated in their CPF in the application.

Therefore, with this functionality active, the customer is notified every time a new invoice is issued on their behalf, being able to schedule or pay through the application.

However, according to Nubank, the function still does not include the search for consumption slips, such as water, electricity, gas, internet and taxes. These accounts may be available in future service updates.

In addition, Nubank also has the functionality of payment slips via credit card, which is available, for now, only to some users, but will soon be released to everyone who has the purple card.

Check out the states with the highest number of new Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries

In this way, the service allows the customer to pay their bills in installments on their credit card, or pay in cash, with advantageous rates. Check out how to do it:

Access the Nubank application;

On the home page, click on “Pay”;

Select “Pay tickets”;

Scan the ticket or enter the barcode;

Click on “Choose payment method”;

Click on “Credit Card” and choose the number of installments;

Review payment information;

Click on “Pay”

Enter the 4-digit password to confirm;

Ready!

On the Nubank website there is a credit card payment simulation. Thus, the value of the fictitious boleto is R$ 424.73, if the customer chooses to pay it without installments, the interest is 4% per month, in this case R$ 9.82 plus the IOF, which was R$ 1.27. Therefore, in this case, the customer would pay R$ 11.09 in fees.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com