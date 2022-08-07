Learn how to ‘fix’ your Instagram feed and decrease suggested posts

You can’t stand to browse the Instagram with various ads and suggestions that have nothing to do with your preferences? Check out how to better control what appears in your Instagram feed from now on.

1 – Use the feed by post date option

One of the recent news on Instagram was the reactivation of the chronological feed. That is, you can follow the posts of your favorite profiles in order of posting. Therefore, the most recent posts will appear first on your Instagram feed.

To make this change, just tap on the settings and access the “Following” section. Another option is to use the “Favorites” feed – it shows posts from selected profiles.

2 – How to block suggested posts?

If you want to stop seeing suggestions in the Instagram feed, you can block the view of suggested posts within the social network. This way you can make the platform stop displaying photos and videos of unknown people on your home screen.

If you want to block the suggested ones, just find a suggestion and tap the X-shaped icon, which is in the upper right corner of the post. Choose the “Enable Snooze Mode” option. Blocking has a limited time and will only last 30 days, then you have to do the process again.

3 – Say what you don’t like in Instagram Feed

Another way to better select what appears in the Instagram feed is to tell the network’s algorithm what you don’t like. To do this, just go to the settings of a post you don’t want to see and select the option “Do not suggest related posts”.

4 – Use Instagram on the web

One way to avoid ads and unknown suggestions is to access Instagram through the desktop, in the web version of the platform.

Ready! If none of the alternatives work for you, the only way to avoid seeing what you don’t want in your Instagram feed is to leave the platform.