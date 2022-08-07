Linn da Quebrada shows recovery after facial feminization

Linn da Quebrada, 32, showed today how her recovery is going after the facial feminization surgery performed last month.

Still with her nose bandaged and her eyes a little black from the procedure, the ex-BBB star appeared with a much more swollen face than when she announced the gender-affirmation operation.

“Biologically transvestite. Known worldwide, I became a bomb,” she wrote in the caption, sharing three photos on her Instagram feed. “18 days since surgery,” Linn reported in stories.

Celebrities praised the artist in the comments. “It’s going to be even hotter”, said youtuber Matheus Mazzafera. “Mãezinha, you are already in 2050”, wrote the singer Mateus Carrilho.

Maria, who was in confinement with Lina on “BBB 22” (TV Globo), called her friend “perfect”.

The surgery

Linn da Quebrada surprised her followers by sharing photos of the post-op surgery on her face.

In contact with splashthe artist’s team reported that she underwent gender-affirming plastic surgery on her face.

Gender Affirmation Surgery is performed on transgender men and women to leave the facial features they most identify with.

According to Viva Bem, from UOL, there are around 12 procedures available that include altering facial features, such as projecting cheekbones and lips, smoothing the contour of the forehead and temples, altering the projection and contour of the nose, even to reduce the Adam’s apple – accentuated thyroid cartilage -, in the case of trans women who want to smooth the masculine contours.