Luiza, Maurílio’s ex-partner, asks for the cancellation of the contract with a businessman and that the company does not use her image and information | Goiás

The singer Luiza Martins is suing the office Workshow Produções Artísticas and a businessman and partner of the company, in Goiás. In the document, she asks for the cancellation of her contract with the company and also for it to stop using images of her alone or with her ex-double, Maurílio, who died in December 2021.

A judge granted the request for the company and the businessman not to use image and information related to the singer, under penalty of a fine of R$ 25 thousand for each act of non-compliance.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

To g1the press office of Workshow Produções Artisticas said that, for the time being, the entrepreneur and partner of the company, Wander Divino de Oliveira, will not take a position.

Luiza does her first solo show in Goiás almost five months after Maurílio’s death

Luiza posted for the 1st time after the death of her partner Maurílio: ‘I love you so much’

Luiza filed a declaratory action for contractual termination with a request for specific injunctive relief. On June 24 this year, Judge Éder Jorge granted the request for the company and the businessman not to disclose any more images or information about Luiza, either alone or with Maurílio.

O g1 questioned the Goiás Court of Justice (TJ-GO) whether the decision can be appealed and is awaiting a response.

2 of 2 Luiza and Maurílio — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Luiza and Maurílio — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In the records, it is stated that, in 2017, after the formation of the duo Luiza and Maurílio, she signed an agency contract with the company and Wander Divino de Oliveira began to take care of the artists’ careers. However, after disagreements, Luiza asks for the termination of the contract “through the sole fault of the defendant Wander”.

In the lawsuit, Luiza alleges that her image continues to be publicized by the company and the manager, which “generates the expectation” that they will arrange her shows. The defense alleges that this implies the “lost of opportunities” for the singer, who “stops receiving potential contacts for shows”.

With the arguments, the judge chose to grant the request for urgent relief, determining that Wander and Workshow refrain from disclosing the image and any information about Luiza’s career, whether solo or in pairs with Maurílio. In addition, the judge prohibits them from posing as her managers.

The magistrate determined a penalty of fine for non-compliance, for each act, in R$ 25 thousand, up to the initial limit of R$ 500 thousand.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.