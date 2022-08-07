Lula and Alckmin’s plate registers presidential candidacy in the TSE – 06/08/2022

The campaign of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and ex-governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) today registered the candidate’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

The coalition, named “Brasil pela Esperança”, was made official with nine parties: PT, PSB, PV, PCdoB, PSOL, Rede, Solidariedade, Avante and Agir (formerly PTC). This is the biggest coalition of the six elections Lula has already contested and the biggest alliance among candidates this year.

According to the PT, the registration of the candidacy was made by the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, representative of the coalition, and by the campaign’s law firms, Aragão e Ferraro Advogados and Zanin Martins Advogados.

Avante and Agir were the last to join the group, on Thursday (4). Through a live on social media, then-candidate André Janones (Avante) confirmed that he left the dispute to support PT. With Lula, the two talked about proposals such as fighting hunger and maintaining monthly financial assistance of R$ 600 for vulnerable families.

Is there still time for other parties to announce support? The window for holding party coalitions closed last Friday, according to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) calendar. The official alliance is already defined with the nine parties – it is this group that must be taken into account when calculating the ticket’s time Lula-Alckmin in electoral propaganda on television, for example. But the PT still hopes to receive support from other acronyms that can engage on platforms, on social networks and at campaign events.

This is the case with the Pros, who are going through a legal dispute process and changed command three times in the last week. Euripides Júnior, a founder who is trying to stay in the party’s presidency, has already declared that he prefers to give up his own candidacy and stand by Lula’s side.

Another party that the PT coalition has already tried to approach was the PSD, but President Gilberto Kassab preferred neutrality.

Did the other candidates also form coalitions? This is also the biggest coalition among this year’s candidates — at least so far. Besides Lula, only President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) gained support from other parties. Look:

Lula: PT, PCdoB, PV, PSB, PSOL, Network, Solidarity, Forward and Agir

Tebet : MDB, PSDB, Citizenship and Podemos

: MDB, PSDB, Citizenship and Podemos Bolsonaro: PL, PP and Republicans

The other candidates, including former governor Ciro Gomes (PDT), third in the polls, did not form formal alliances.

Why is Lula’s campaign still looking for other parties? The main objective is to reduce the number of candidates in the electoral dispute, to win in the first round. The logic is simple: the more candidates drop out, the greater the possibility that the former president will pull votes — if allies engage in the campaign.

To win, Lula needs to have one more vote than the sum of the other contestants. According to the latest Datafolha poll, released last week, the PT had 47% of voting intentions — and was 18 points ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Furthermore, as per the UOL had advanced, the PT team intends to form a kind of “Novas Diretas”, with bigwigs from different states and different parties on the same platform “united for democracy”.