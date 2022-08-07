Lula declares assets of R$ 7.4 million, lower than in 2018

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) declared to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), in the documents of his candidacy registration, an asset of R$ 7,423,725.78. The value is lower than that declared in 2018, when the former president presented to the Electoral Court an estate of R$7,987,921.57. In adjusted value, these assets could be worth R$ 10.1 million today. THE application was registered this Saturday (6) with the support of nine subtitles.

In the 2022 declaration, most of the PT’s assets are in a VGBL private pension plan, declared in the amount of R$ 5.57 million. The PT also declares a construction worth R$246,000, a plot of land worth R$265,000 and two apartments worth R$94,500 and R$19,100. There are also shares or shares of capital, credits arising from a loan of R$ 250 thousand, a car worth R$ 48.4 thousand and another for R$ 85 thousand. There is also a bank deposit of BRL 18,600, a fixed income investment of BRL 185,700 and other assets and rights of around BRL 430,000, among other assets of lesser value.

Lula’s deputy, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) declared assets worth R$1.05 million, also less than he reported in 2018. At the time, Alckmin claimed to have R$1.37 million in uncorrected values. This year, Alckmin’s statement includes a house declared for R$52,800, an investment fund of R$172,000, a plot of land worth R$111,000 and others worth R$30,000, in addition to an apartment of R$172,000. R$ 323 thousand, and VGBL pension plans in the amount of approximately R$ 315 thousand.

It is worth mentioning that goods are often declared at purchase price, without correction and, therefore, with prices quite different from market prices. In addition, it is also possible to declare only part of an estate that is shared with other people, for example.