Manchester United debut in Premier League with loss to Brighton

MU 1-2

BRI

Debuting in the 2022/23 Premier League season this Sunday (7), Manchester United did not repeat their pre-season performances and ended up being defeated by Brighton, 2-1, in a game played at Old Trafford.

Even before the start of the match, the Red Devils supporter challenged coach Erik ten Hag for making the decision to start the game with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, probably due to the fact that CR7 had left Old Trafford, in the last pre-season friendly. -season, during the interval of the match.

At the beginning of the first half, Manchester United started trying to impose their attacking rhythm, and Bruno Fernandes had the first chance to score before the tenth minute on McTominay’s rebound inside the area, but the Portuguese missed the target with the finish.

However, during the opening period, some old problems from the previous season resurfaced at Old Trafford: the main one being the lack of creation in the final third against tactically compact teams.

Gradually, Brighton began to dominate the midfield and the actions of the game, until finally managing to open the scoring at 30′. Trossard released Welbeck in the left aisle and the ball rolled into the first post was just the measure for Groß to finish and beat the Red Devils goalkeeper.

Dominated by Brighton at Old Trafford after the goal, Manchester United’s situation worsened at 39′. March took advantage of the lack of attention in the defensive system and experimented with mid-range. De Gea tapped and Groß took advantage of the rebound from the right angle.

Not even Cristiano Ronaldo could save Manchester United from this unexpected defeat

The start of the second half was also negative for Manchester United due to several errors in passes and crosses without direction. That’s why Ten Hag decided to trigger Cristiano Ronaldo in the 8′ of the second half.

The first submission came at 15”, with Dalot crossing from the right in the area, where Rashford emerged with freedom to submit. However, Sanchez managed to intercept the shot at just the right moment and saved Brighton.

A possible reaction from Manchester United started at 23′, in an accidental bid. After a corner kick, Sanchez tried to head in the direction of the goal, but Mac Allister ended up scoring an own goal, in a move reviewed and confirmed by VAR.

With only one goal behind, Manchester United went up in the final stretch and put too much pressure on Brighton, trying several crossed balls in the area for Cristiano Ronaldo to try to decide the game.

In stoppage time, Ten Hag decided to bet big with the entries of Malacia, Elanga and the young Garnacho to try to at least seek the tie, but Brighton resisted and left Old Trafford with a great victory.

DATASHEET

MANCHESTER UNITED 1-2 BRIGHTON

Date: 08/07/2022, 10:00

Stadium: Old Trafford

goals: 1T 30′ P. Gross (BRI); 1T 39′ P. Gross (BRI); 2Q 25′ Mac Allister (own goal/MUN)

Substitutions – MUN: Cristiano Ronaldo (Fred); Van de Beek (McTominay); Elanga (Sancho); Malacia (Shaw); Garnacho (B. Fernandes)

Substitutions – BRI: Lamptey (Trossard); Mwepu (Lallana); Coldwill (March)

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): David of Gea; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire (c), Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes; Marcus Rashford.

Brighton (3-4-3): Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk (c), Adam Webster; Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard; Pascal Gross, Danny Welbeck, Adam Lallana.