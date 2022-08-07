Marcos Mion exposes Paulo André and reveals unusual fear of the ex-BBB: “It makes the leg shake”

The former participant Big Brother Brazil, Paulo Andrewas the special guest of the “cauldron”, program presented on Saturday afternoons by Marcos Mion. In a fun atmosphere, the presenter decided to ‘expose’ the athlete, revealing that Paul is afraid of clowns.

During the program, PA participated in the “Cashier Ring”, against journalist Thiago oliveiraan already classic picture of the program where the objective was to guess which objects they would be touching, hidden inside a box that made it impossible to see.

As soon as Paulo was announced as a guest, Mion revealed the influencer’s secret fear to the audience: “He is not afraid of competitions as long as no clown appears in the middle of the way, because then the childhood fear can resurface and makes the part not running, makes the leg shake”, he joked.

Even having this information revealed, the ex-affair of Jade Picon took the topic as a joke and participated in a relaxed way of the room. The fear of clowns, also called coulrophobia, is one of the most common phobias among the Brazilian public.