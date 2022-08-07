Maybe you have money to receive from the Government: check it out here!

About 42 million workers had the extraordinary withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) released and will be able to withdraw the amount until December 15th. However, the worker may have money to receive from other sources, such as:

Wage allowance Pis/Pasep 2019 and 2020

Until December 29 of this year, those who did not withdraw the PIS/Pasep salary allowance in 2020 or 2019 can withdraw the amounts.

To check if they are entitled, the worker can access the Digital Work Card application (available for Android and iOS). You can also call Central Alô Trabalhador, on phone 158.

To be entitled to the values, you must have worked in 2019 and 2020 for at least one year registered and registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

Anyone wishing to apply for the 2019 allowance needs to send an email to [email protected], and where the letters “uf” are, the acronym of the state where the worker lives must be placed. It is also possible to apply in person, taking a photo ID at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Pis/Pasep Quotas

The PIS/Pasep Fund accounts are values ​​that belong to workers in the private sector, the public sector and the military who formally worked between 1971 and October 4, 1988.

Workers who worked during this period, if they want to redeem the PIS/Pasep Fund, need to go to a Caixa branch with a photo identification document. The redemption is released until June 1, 2025, after which the amount will return to the public coffers.

You can check if you are entitled through the FGTS application. According to the government, there are R$23.5 billion forgotten in these quotas.

If the worker who is entitled has already died, heirs and dependents can make the withdrawal

FGTS anniversary withdrawal

Another option is the FGTS anniversary withdrawal, the registered worker can, once a year, withdraw a certain amount from active or inactive accounts of the fund.

The change to the Anniversary Withdrawal is not mandatory, those who do not opt ​​for this system will continue with the Withdrawal-Termination.

To choose the Saque-Aniversário, the worker will have the option of accessing the FGTS app (available for Android or iOS) or on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br, the choice can also be made through Caixa’s Internet Banking or agencies.

Those who opt for this modality until the last day of the birthday month can withdraw the amount still in the current year.

