Mega-Sena 2508, Lotofcil 2592 and other lotteries: check the numbers (6/8) – Nacional

Caixa drew this Saturday (6/8) the Mega-Sena 2508, Timemania 1818, Lotofcil 2592, Quina 5917, +Milionria 11, Dupla Sena 2401 and Lucky Day 639 contests.
The event at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo, was broadcast on YouTube (watch below). O State of Mines updated all results.
This Saturday’s Lotteries (6/8)
Mega-Sena 2508 – R$ 3 million
Check the tens: 41 – 45 – 48 – 51 – 53 – 58
prize
6 hits: there were no winners
5 hits: 26 winning bets, R$ 71,728.72
4 hits: 1,510 winning bets, R$ 1,764.37
Next draw: 8/10
Timemania 1818 – BRL 2.1 million
Check the tens: 02 – 13 – 28 – 49 – 50 – 62 – 75
Heart team: Forest (CE)
prize
7 hits: there were no winners
6 hits: 2 winning bets, R$ 48,854.10
5 hits: 121 winning bets, R$ 1,153.57
4 hits: 1,979 winning bets, BRL 9.00
3 hits: 19,759 winning bets, BRL 3.00
Next draw: 9/8
Lotofcil 2592 – BRL 4.2 million
Check the tens: 01 – 02 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 10 – 14 – 15 – 18 – 19 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 25
prize
15 hits: no hits
14 hits: 342 winning bets, BRL 1,501.82
13 hits: 11637 winning bets, BRL 25.00
12 hits: 160515 winning bets, BRL 10.00
11 hits: 915371 winning bets, BRL 5.00
Next draw: 8/8
Quina 5917 – BRL 12 million
Check the tens: 04 – 27 – 28 – 32 – 54
prize
5 hits: there were no winners
4 hits: 203 winning bets, R$ 3,736.72
3 hits: 12,516 winning bets, BRL 57.72
2 hits: 270,072 winning bets, BRL 2.67
Next draw: 8/8
+ Millionaire 11 – R$ 10 million
Check the tens: 04 – 13 – 15 – 31 – 39 – 45
Lucky Clovers: 2 – 4
prize
6 hits + 2 clovers: there was no hit
6 hits + 1 or no clover: no hits
5 hits + 2 clovers: there was no hit
5 hits + 1 or no clover: 17 winning bets, R$ 16,930.65
4 hits + 2 clovers: 62 winning bets, R$ 1,530.42
4 hits + 1 or no clover: 678 winning bets, R$ 139.94
3 hits + 2 clovers: 1153 winning bets, BRL 50.00
3 hits + 1 clover: 7695 winning bets, R$ 24.00
2 hits + 2 clovers: 8934 winning bets, R$ 12.00
2 hits + 1 clover: 59931 winning bets, R$ 6.00
Next draw: 8/13
Dupla Sena 2401 – R$ 2 million
1st draw: 28 – 30 – 39 – 40 – 49 – 50
2nd draw: 21 – 26 – 41 – 42 – 44 – 49
Prize – 1st Draw
6 hits: there were no winners
5 hits: 21 winning bets R$ 2,698.74
4 hits: 653 winning bets R$ 99.18
3 hits: 9,918 winning bets R$ 3.26
Prize – 2nd Draw
6 hits: there were no winners
5 hits: 8 winning bets R$ 6,375.77
4 hits: 597 winning bets R$ 108.49
3 hits: 11,352 winning bets R$ 2.85
Next draw: 9/8
Lucky Day 639 – R$ 150 thousand
Check the tens: 03 – 08 – 12 – 15 – 24 – 25 – 31
Lucky month: July
prize
7 hits: there were no winners
6 hits: 40 winning bets, R$ 1,918.38
5 hits: 1,462 winning bets, BRL 20.00
4 hits: 16,115 winning bets, BRL 4.00
Next draw: 9/8