Mega-Sena 2508, Lotofcil 2592 and other lotteries: check the numbers (6/8) – Nacional

Mega-Sena betting ticket
Mega-Sena one of the lotteries drawn this Saturday (6/8) (photo: Box/Disclosure)

Caixa drew this Saturday (6/8) the Mega-Sena 2508, Timemania 1818, Lotofcil 2592, Quina 5917, +Milionria 11, Dupla Sena 2401 and Lucky Day 639 contests.

The event at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo, was broadcast on YouTube (watch below). O State of Mines updated all results.

This Saturday’s Lotteries (6/8)

Mega-Sena 2508 – R$ 3 million

Check the tens: 41 – 45 – 48 – 51 – 53 – 58

prize

6 hits: there were no winners

5 hits: 26 winning bets, R$ 71,728.72

4 hits: 1,510 winning bets, R$ 1,764.37

Next draw: 8/10

Timemania 1818 – BRL 2.1 million

Check the tens: 02 – 13 – 28 – 49 – 50 – 62 – 75

Heart team: Forest (CE)

prize

7 hits: there were no winners

6 hits: 2 winning bets, R$ 48,854.10

5 hits: 121 winning bets, R$ 1,153.57

4 hits: 1,979 winning bets, BRL 9.00

3 hits: 19,759 winning bets, BRL 3.00

Next draw: 9/8

Lotofcil 2592 – BRL 4.2 million

Check the tens: 01 – 02 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 10 – 14 – 15 – 18 – 19 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 25

prize

15 hits: no hits

14 hits: 342 winning bets, BRL 1,501.82

13 hits: 11637 winning bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits: 160515 winning bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 915371 winning bets, BRL 5.00

Next draw: 8/8

Quina 5917 – BRL 12 million

Check the tens: 04 – 27 – 28 – 32 – 54

prize

5 hits: there were no winners

4 hits: 203 winning bets, R$ 3,736.72

3 hits: 12,516 winning bets, BRL 57.72

2 hits: 270,072 winning bets, BRL 2.67

Next draw: 8/8

+ Millionaire 11 – R$ 10 million

Check the tens: 04 – 13 – 15 – 31 – 39 – 45

Lucky Clovers: 2 – 4

prize

6 hits + 2 clovers: there was no hit

6 hits + 1 or no clover: no hits

5 hits + 2 clovers: there was no hit

5 hits + 1 or no clover: 17 winning bets, R$ 16,930.65

4 hits + 2 clovers: 62 winning bets, R$ 1,530.42

4 hits + 1 or no clover: 678 winning bets, R$ 139.94

3 hits + 2 clovers: 1153 winning bets, BRL 50.00

3 hits + 1 clover: 7695 winning bets, R$ 24.00

2 hits + 2 clovers: 8934 winning bets, R$ 12.00

2 hits + 1 clover: 59931 winning bets, R$ 6.00

Next draw: 8/13

Dupla Sena 2401 – R$ 2 million

1st draw: 28 – 30 – 39 – 40 – 49 – 50

2nd draw: 21 – 26 – 41 – 42 – 44 – 49

Prize – 1st Draw

6 hits: there were no winners

5 hits: 21 winning bets R$ 2,698.74

4 hits: 653 winning bets R$ 99.18

3 hits: 9,918 winning bets R$ 3.26

Prize – 2nd Draw

6 hits: there were no winners

5 hits: 8 winning bets R$ 6,375.77

4 hits: 597 winning bets R$ 108.49

3 hits: 11,352 winning bets R$ 2.85

Next draw: 9/8

Lucky Day 639 – R$ 150 thousand

Check the tens: 03 – 08 – 12 – 15 – 24 – 25 – 31

Lucky month: July

prize

7 hits: there were no winners

6 hits: 40 winning bets, R$ 1,918.38

5 hits: 1,462 winning bets, BRL 20.00

4 hits: 16,115 winning bets, BRL 4.00

Next draw: 9/8

