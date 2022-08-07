Ministry of Health launches National Vaccination Campaign against Poliomyelitis and Multivaccination this Sunday (7) — Portuguese (Brazil)

The Ministry of Health launches, this Sunday (7), the National Vaccination Campaign against Poliomyelitis and Multivaccination of 2022. The objective is to reach vaccination coverage equal to or greater than 95% for the polio vaccine in the age group from 1 to under 5 years of age, in addition to reducing the number of unvaccinated children and adolescents under 15 years of age and improving vaccination coverage, according to the National Vaccination Calendar. The event takes place in São Paulo/SP, on Avenida Paulista, in front of the FIESP building, starting at 9 am. Vaccines will be available to the target audience that wants to update the booklet.

The mobilization will take place between August 8 and September 9. Approximately 40 thousand vaccination posts will be open to apply doses of the 18 vaccines that make up the National Vaccination Calendar for children and adolescents.

Vaccines are: Hepatitis A and B, Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B), Pneumococcal 10 valent, VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine), HRV (Human Rotavirus Vaccine), Meningococcal C (conjugate), OPV (Oral Polio Vaccine), Yellow Fever, MMR (Measles, Rubella, Mumps), Tetraviral (Measles, Rubella, Mumps, Chickenpox), DTP (MDR), Chickenpox and quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus).

The HPV, dT (double adult), Yellow Fever, MMR, Hepatitis B, dTpa and Meningococcal ACWY (conjugated) vaccines will be available for adolescents. All immunizers that are part of the National Immunization Program (PNI) are safe and are registered by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Vaccination campaigns will coincide with ongoing Covid-19 immunization. Covid-19 vaccines can be administered simultaneously or at any interval with the others on the National Calendar, in the population from three years of age.

Updating the vaccination status increases protection against vaccine-preventable diseases, preventing outbreaks and hospitalizations, sequelae, rehabilitation treatments and deaths. National mobilization is a strategy adopted by the Ministry of Health and has been successfully carried out since 1980.

Polio

For the campaign against poliomyelitis, the target group is children under five years of age, totaling more than 14.3 million people, and children under one year of age must be vaccinated according to the vaccination status found for the primary schedule. Children aged one to four years should be vaccinated indiscriminately with the Oral Poliomyelitis Vaccine (OPV), provided they have already received the three doses of Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine (VIP) in the basic regimen.

Ministry of Health