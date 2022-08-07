Mirassol vs Vitória: see lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | brasileirão c series

Vitória and Mirassol face each other this Sunday, for the 18th round of Serie C of the Brazilian Championship. The teams enter the field at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Estádio Municipal de Mirassol, and the ge accompanies in Real time ( click here to follow ).

After guaranteeing the classification to the next phase, Mirassol did not win more in Series C. The team was defeated by Ypiranga-RS and was in a tie with Botafogo-PB in a late game. This Sunday, you can guarantee the first place overall in case of victory. With 33 points, Leão from São Paulo has the lead guaranteed for at least one more round, even in case of defeat, since it cannot be reached in the number of victories by the vice-leader Paysandu.

Vitória is experiencing the most unbeaten period of the season, having not lost in six games. The draw with ABC, however, complicated the start of Rubro-Negro, which needs to win the last two games to not run the risk of being left out of the next stage of the competition.

Mirassol – Coach: Ricardo Catalá

After sparing the holders and rotating the squad in the draw against Botafogo-PB, coach Ricardo Catalá should continue the rotation of players promoting the return of some athletes to the starting 11. The Leo comes from a stressful week full of travel. The low of the time is on account of the striker Matheus Oliveira, author of the goal in the last match, suspended for the third yellow card. It will be the opportunity to promote the debut of reinforcements that arrived this week, such as defender Willian, midfielder André Lima and striker Silvinho.

The likely team for later has: Darley; Ivan, Willian, Luiz Gustavo and Rhuan; Daniel, André Lima and Camilo (Marcelo); Kauan, Silvinho and Vinícius Mingotti.

Who is out: Matheus Oliveira (suspended)

Matheus Oliveira (suspended) hanging: Rhuan, Hector and Rodrigo Sam.

Vitória – Coach: João Burse

Vitória will have Rafinha return to the starting lineup. Lion’s top scorer in Serie C, with six goals, the striker participated in the final stretch of preparation and is released by the medical department. On the other hand, João Burse will not count on Eduardo. The midfielder is automatically suspended for the accumulation of yellow cards. The tendency is for Zé Vitor to be the substitute. In this way, Léo Gomes and Dionísio will be ‘advanced’ in their roles. Another option is the entry of Gabriel Honório.

A probable win has: Dalton; Alemão, Alan Santos, Marco Antônio and Guilherme Lazaroni; Zé Vitor (Gabriel Honório), Léo Gomes and Dionísio; Luidy, Rafinha (Alan Pedro) and Trellez

Who is out: Edward (suspended); Gustavo Blanco (transition); Vicente and Lucas Arcanjo (injury);

Edward (suspended); Gustavo Blanco (transition); Vicente and Lucas Arcanjo (injury); hanging: Lucas Arcanjo, Mateus Moraes, Dinei, Marco Antônio, Alan Pedro, Léo Gomes and Dalton.

