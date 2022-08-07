Moviegoers are LOVING ‘The Predator: The Hunt’; Check out the reactions!

‘The Predator: The Hunt‘ debuted on Star+ winning over audiences and critics.

With 142 reviews published so far, the film has won impressive 92% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

On social media, the film is also having the biggest hit, with audiences claiming to be the best film since the original, perhaps the best in the franchise.

PREY is indeed a great film, very well thought out and directed. Dan Trachtenberg is a smart director and knows how to use his narrative resources as well as the technicians. But it’s no better than the 1987 original as people say. There are people who get too emotional. pic.twitter.com/Ty7HtKKmY2 — Luis Villaverde (@luisfvillaverde) August 6, 2022

“Predator – The Hunt” is a pleasant surprise. You can watch without fear, and with sweet blood, after the bomb that was “O Predador”. pic.twitter.com/QJFNE3kHd4 — Gilberto Quevedo 🇵🇸🇷🇺 (@_denovonao) August 6, 2022

The Predator: The Hunt is sooooo iconic… Guys, watch it, I’m serious ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NAVfhBp2qO — Where is Lily Santos? (@o_boneca) August 6, 2022

What a fuck movie! A big surprise!

The Predator back to basics, and done very efficiently. The protagonist’s journey is very well constructed and intertwines with that of the Predator himself, both in their first hunts.

Amber Midthunder is phenomenal in the role. #PreyMovie pic.twitter.com/Pqp5XKdfmk — cadu the vampire slayer (@cadu_lopezz) August 5, 2022

The Predator: The Hunt (Prey-2022)_Review#PreyMovie

A very immersive journey through dual-learning, clever construction of solutions through visuals, incredible CGI composition, satisfying gore and a very precise sense of urgency.#PreyHulu

Rating: 9.8 (excellent) pic.twitter.com/tMH12ukcGv — Guilherme Batista Diniz 📽 | Cinephile (@GuilhermeVader) August 5, 2022

Bro will take it up the ass is Indio against Predator, what a soooo. The suspense, concept and photography is amazing. The predator keeps bringing that air of helplessness to anyone he’s challenged, I’m cinematic horny — the Th (@thimilhoes) August 6, 2022

The Predator: The Hunt was everything I wanted as a fan of this franchise. A great surprise that takes advantage of the Predator at its best. Review on the channel soon! 💚#PreyMovie pic.twitter.com/7xSaUTWtsp — Central Pandora 👽🛸 (@central_pandora) August 5, 2022

I was seeing #PreyMovie and suddenly I yelled, “GIRL, DON’T TOUCH THAT BLOOD.” Then I remembered that whoever has acid blood is the Alien’s xenomorph, not the Predator (Alien V. Predator messed with my head). — Clara Madrigano (@claramadrigano) August 6, 2022

The general consensus of critics is that the production is one of the most entertaining films of the year, with great action scenes and tense sequences, managing to stand out from the previous films in the franchise rather than using them as a nostalgic element.

“’The Predator: The Hunt’ will go down in history as one of the funniest films of 2022.” (MovieFreak)

“This prequel manages to capture the spirit of the original film while also bringing something completely new. The production instantly managed to stand out in the franchise.” (rolling stone)

“Its intense scenes don’t just build on what we already know about the franchise. It’s not a movie loaded with nostalgia, which is a rare thing to see these days.” (Independent UK)

“’The Predator: The Hunt’ takes great care with the authenticity of its protagonists, but they didn’t pay the same attention to the script.” (New York Times)

“Director Dan Trachtenberg delivers the best action movie of the year.” (Irish Times)

“A tense and fun film that manages to bring out surprisingly emotional scenes.” (Roger Ebert)

It is worth remembering that the feature is already available on Star+!

Dan Trachtenberg (’10 Cloverfield Street’) is in charge of directing.

The story will follow Kee, a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior. Many years ago – in a time before any Europeans invaded their land – the Comanche people had a well-defined society and gender norms. Kee is very close to her younger brother, Taabe, who is being groomed to be a leader. As capable as any young man in the tribe, Kee has always been a teacher and source of inspiration for Taabe. In the Comanche tradition – she is Patsi – the older sister who helped shape him. Kee is inspiring and has insights that others don’t. Young, she wants to prove herself in the masculine world of her people. When an unknown threat puts everyone in danger, Kee will have to show she’s as capable as any other warrior.

