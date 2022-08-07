Musk challenges Twitter CEO (TWTR34) to public debate on bots

Yadunandan Singh

Elon Musk this Saturday (6) challenged the CEO of Twitter (TWTR34), Parag Agrawal, to a public debate on the percentage of bots on the social media platform.

“Let him prove to the public that Twitter has less than 5% daily fake or spam users!” Musk said in a tweet.

He also started a survey asking users if less than 5% of daily Twitter users are fake/spam.

Twitter on Thursday rejected an allegation by Musk that he was tricked into signing a $44 billion deal to buy the company.

Musk filed a lawsuit against Twitter on July 29, stepping up his legal fight against the company for its attempt to walk away from the purchase agreement.

Earlier on Saturday, Musk said that if Twitter could provide its sampling method of 100 accounts and since it confirmed the accounts are real, its deal to buy the company should proceed on its original terms.

