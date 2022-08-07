National campaign against polio starts on Monday (8) | National Journal

Débora, 2 years old, received the polio vaccine in her mother’s lap. Her mother knows the importance of keeping the vaccine up to date. “It is very important for parents to be aware, because of course there are other diseases that are serious as well. So, yes, vaccination is necessary. And we, as parents, must be careful”, says the mother.

Polio vaccine is given at 2, 4, and 6 months with injectable doses. The campaign will have these doses and the booster, in drops, and will be for all children from 1 to 4 years old who have already taken the first three injectable doses.

Last year, less than 70% of the target audience was vaccinated. This year, not even half of the children who need to take the first dose of the vaccine went to health centers..

Polio is eradicated in Brazil, which has not recorded cases for over 30 years. But she came back in countries like Israel and Mozambique.

The Pan American Health Organization warns of the importance of vaccination coverage exceeding 95%. Otherwise, polio may recur.

The target group is the more than 14 million children under 5 years of age. The campaign runs from Monday, August 8th to September 9th.

In addition to the polio vaccine, the approximately 40,000 posts across the country will apply all the vaccines that are part of the calendar for children and adolescents under 15 years of age, including Covid.

So that everyone has a vaccination book, like Sofia’s. All vaccines up to date. “I think it’s important for us to take these vaccines for our health. I’ve been taking them since I was a little baby”, says Sofia. Her mother, Patricia, says that she is always present in the campaigns. “We participated in all of them. Now she is 11, it has decreased a lot, but all the campaigns that had us participated”, says the mother.

Eliana Bicudo, from the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases calls parents: