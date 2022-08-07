Neto highlights Renato Augusto’s category and warns Corinthians in the Brazilian

The match on Saturday night was heavily criticized by Fiel Torcida. The team led by Vítor Pereira could not impose itself on Ressacada and drew 1-1 with Avaí. Despite the collectively underwhelming match, one player stood out positively: Renato Augusto.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who hadn’t played in 13 matches, came on midway through the second half, changed the team’s dynamics and made the cross for Balbuena to swing the net. After the end of the game, Neto did not fail to praise him on social networks.

“Flamengo is coming and Palmeiras can open 6 points from us. The positive point today was the departure of Renato Augusto, who is a ball player and needed to play well again, by the way.”, said Neto in your twitter – see post below.

In all, shirt 8 played for 24 minutes and the main point to highlight was the passes: the midfielder was 90% effective in the matter, missing just two. With that, he managed to give the assist and four more decisive passes, that is, touches that generated finalizations.

Corinthians returns to the field next Tuesday, when they visit Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro. Timão has the great challenge of reversing the score of the last game, which ended 2-0 for the Cariocas. For the game, Vítor Pereira counts on the return of Renato Augusto to the team, but he won’t be able to count on Maycon, who had a fractured foot. Willian is also doubtful for the confrontation.

