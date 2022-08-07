Neto praises Corinthians player after draw with Avaí and warns about Flamengo: ‘It’s coming’

despite the draw between Avai and Corinthians 1-1 in the Brazilian Championship, Neto was satisfied with the performance of Renato Augusto in Ressacada. The presenter of Band praised the midfielder of Timão on social networks and made an alert for Flamengo’s good phase.

– Flamengo is coming and Palmeiras can open 6 points from us. The positive point today was the departure of Renato Augusto, who is a ball player and needed to play well again, by the way – posted Neto on Twitter.

Avaí opened the scoring with Bissoli from the penalty spot and Balbuena equalized for Timão. Many Corinthians fans were dissatisfied with the performance at Ressacada and protested on social media. Vítor Pereira’s team failed to add important points in the Brazilian Championship.

Corinthians returns to the field next Tuesday, against Flamengo, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the second game of the Libertadores quarterfinals. Timão needs to win by three goals in Rio de Janeiro to qualify.

