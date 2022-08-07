New independence coins cost BRL 420.00 learn more!

Collectors from all over Brazil are in an uproar right now. Recently, the coins that symbolize the Independence of Brazil in 1822 were launched. In addition to its undeniable beauty, it is a historical item and for that reason its demand has been great with cost values ​​of R$ 420.00. But are they still available? Read our article below and find out.

Independence coins are historic

As you all know, on September 7th of this year we will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil. On the same date in 1822, Dom Pedro I would go to the famous banks of the Ipiranga River – actually a stream – where he would declare the words that freed our country from Portugal. Because of this historical fact, the Central Bank (BC) launched commemorative coins commemorating the date. Namely, they are colored and 10 thousand cupronickel units were produced with R$ 2 prints and another 5 thousand silver ones for R$ 5. However, their purchase value is much higher: R$ 34 and R$ 420.

Are parts still available?

On July 26th, the BC launched the commemorative coins for the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil and they were made available on the Clube da Medalha website, under the command of Casa da Moeda. But already on the 28th, the demand had been so great that a press release was issued informing that the first print run had sold out. The portal where they were offered for sale went through such instability that many people were unable to buy.

With such success, BC declared that the print runs of both R$2 and R$5 models can reach 20,000 and 40,000 units, respectively. This, of course, increased the expectation of collectors for new colored coins as it was practically impossible to get close to one on the first try.

And buying them may be the only opportunity to get your hands on one as it is important to note that the Independence coins will not enter circulation like the others. That is, you will not be able to find them in the trade. They were designed exclusively as collectors’ items, with their stamp values ​​being merely illustrative. So much so that to buy the silver coin, it is necessary to pay BRL 420, while the cupronickel is worth BRL 34.

