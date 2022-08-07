new video shows running in 30 seconds

The DOL had access to new images that show the exact moment when the killers of the serenade singer, Jorge Moraes, shot to death last Thursday, 4th, in the Jurunas neighborhood, in Belém. In them, it is possible to see the arrival of a silver-colored vehicle that parks a few meters from the singer’s house. A man in a cap who was in the back seat of the car gets out and heads towards the victim’s house. He knocks on the door, the singer goes to answer it, there is a brief dialogue and then the killer shoots the singer.

The action lasted approximately 30 seconds until the criminal escaped. Moments later, the residents of Rua dos Pariquis, surprised by the shots, went to the scene of the murder to try to help the victim, who ended up dying with no chance of defense.

The singer was shot in the hand, chest and head, dying instantly. | ( Reproduction )

The victim’s wife, who was in another compartment of the property, was scared and, upon arriving in the room, ended up finding her husband practically lifeless and the murderer on the run. She needed to receive medical attention in a hospital due to the shock she received. An ambulance from the Mobile Service Samu 192 was still called by the family in an attempt to help the singer, however, the paramedics ended up noting the death.

Local residents reported the incident to the Military Police, who sent several vehicles from the 20th Battalion to survey the crime scene. Witnesses said that two men were in the car that transported the killer to the victim’s house.

The new images are already with the Civil Police, which is investigating the case through the Homicide Police Station. On Friday, the 5th, the singer’s wake took place at a Jurunas concert hall, in a place where Jorge Moraes performed several times. The artist’s burial was scheduled to take place this Saturday morning, at the Max Domini cemetery, in Marituba, in Greater Belém.

Watch the video with the help of security cameras that shows the singer’s murder: