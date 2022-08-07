New VW Jetta GLi changes little, but reinforces what was already good – 07/08/2022

As you may have already seen, the new Volkswagen Jetta GLi arrived on the Brazilian market recently with small changes, but enough to reinforce what this sports sedan already had.

In terms of appearance, the dose was smaller, with changes in the front grille, in the design of the bumpers – now with more cutouts – and also in the rear diffuser, which received the same beehive style as the grille. It has new 18-inch diamond alloy wheels that show red brake calipers.

Inside it was already well resolved, beautiful and with a premium car finish. Well, now the situation has improved, with more rubberized and soft-touch surfaces, without losing the many red details on the seats, doors, central panel, gear lever and steering wheel.

And those looking for an additional dose of provocation offer color options for ambient lighting. Also new is the steering wheel with the updated VW logo and a welcome comfort feature: ventilation in the front seats.

Another detail that is always worth remembering in the Jetta GLi has to do with technology and connectivity, which are well translated into the 100% configurable digital instrument panel with a 10.25-inch screen, and the VW Play multimedia center with a 10.1-inch screen. , now also available on the sedan.

The screens are well aligned aesthetically and functionally, ensuring a technological look and making life easier for the driver when making adjustments to the car’s settings and connectivity features. You can pair your Apple Carplay or Android Auto cell phone wirelessly, it has an induction charger and 04 USB Type-C inputs.

100% digital instrument panel and VW Play multimedia create a technological climate Image: Matheus Simanovicius

As for safety, as you can imagine, it is still well served with six airbags, adaptive cruise control, automatic high and low beam control, collision alert with automatic emergency braking, differential with electronic slip control, among others. In addition, it has a great suspension setup, which is independent on both axles, and disc brakes on all four wheels.

More powerful engine and new seven-speed transmission

A major attraction for most Jetta Gli customers, the 2.0-litre turbo engine – with direct injection fueled by gasoline – was recalibrated to meet the new emissions regulations. The result was a small increase in power, up to 231 horsepower, and the maintenance of the good torque of 35.7 kgfm.

What has also changed, and this is worth noting, was the automatic transmission, which remains the dual-clutch DSG, but now with 07 speeds (before it was 06). A change that streamlined the engine’s work, brought more comfort during travel and improved fuel consumption.

At the rear, the bumper and air diffuser have also been redesigned. Image: Matheus Simanovicius

This set, in addition to offering safety, can provide a lot of fun for those who, for example, have the opportunity to take the sedan to a closed track or participate in a Track Day. With the Jetta Gli you can ride strong alongside other sports cars and without making any changes to it. According to VW, it does 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 249 km/h.

And in this aspect it has an interesting feature: by opting for manual shifts, you can accelerate to the limit of revolutions without the electronic system preventing the operation and changing gears automatically, something that happens in some models for safety reasons.

The Jetta GLi offers four driving modes: Normal, Sport, Eco and Individual. In other words, you can think about fuel economy with Eco mode, enjoy the comfort and good space available, including the efficient 510-liter trunk. But, naturally, he doesn’t let us forget that he’s always ready to take on a sporty personality. Industrialized.

VW Jetta GLi 350 TSi Price: BRL 215,230

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram from UOL Cars.