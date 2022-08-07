Nissan monthly subscription service; know the models and values

THE Nissan just launched the service on the market Nissan Move, a type of monthly vehicle subscription. According to the brand, both individual and legal drivers can apply.

The request is available on the Nissan or Nissan Move website. It is also possible to hire the service through a dealership. Find out a little more about the news below!

What is offered in the feature?

The Nissan Move subscription guarantees 24-hour assistance from Nissan Way Assistance, in addition to support at a dealership network with 190 points in all Brazilian states plus the Federal District.

In its first phase, the service will be available in 9 cities. They are: Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Joinville, Goiânia, Vitória, Salvador and Macaé. Subsequently, the novelty will arrive in the other units of the federation.

What models are available?

The Nissan Move signature includes the complete line of the brand’s models, with versions sold in the country. The utilities are: Kicks, Versa, the electric Leaf and the Frontier.

What is the subscription price?

The plans allow the customer to customize the service according to their needs and budget. You can even combine subscription time with mileage.

The cost to rent a Nissan Versa Sense CVT for 24 months, for example, with up to 1,000 kilometers traveled per month, has installments of R$ 2,409. As for the rental of a Kicks Advance, also with CVT exchange included, the contract cost is R$ 2,889 monthly for 36 months, with a limit of 1,000 kilometers traveled per month.