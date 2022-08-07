Not long! Benefit of R$ 600 will be paid in 2 days; know who receives

After a long time of discussion in the Chamber of Deputies and a lot of debate in the Senate, the Brazil aid in the amount of R$ 600 became a reality and already has a date to be paid, which relieved the hearts of many citizens who made plans for the money of the boosted installment.

The truth is that in the meantime, some people believed that the new amount could be paid in July, however this ended up not happening because there was a delay for the approval was definitive.

The positive side of this story is that two of the four benefits that were part of the PEC will be offset by this! In summary, BEm Trucker and BEm Taxi will have an extra quota that refers to the month of July.

This means that in the first payment in August, those covered by these new aids will receive twice the amount they should. The same will not happen with the Auxílio brasil or the gas voucher, although they are also being deposited with their new values.

No double dose of installment for these beneficiaries.

Auxílio Brasil helps around 18 million families across the country. After the changes, it is expected that this number will increase even more. The government promised zero the queue of people wanting access to the program, as it was getting ready to change some rules that would allow more citizens to fit the terms.

The original amount of BRL 400 will rise to BRL 600, at least until December, as that is when the PEC rules on benefits will cease to apply. Of course, unless something changes by then.

In any case, any extension is unlikely, especially if this upcoming election causes major changes in the political landscape. What is known at the moment is that this PEC has resulted in more than R$ 41 billion being spent so far.

Are you looking forward to receiving the new aid? Know that he is close to what you imagine. It turns out that this benefit, like most of those paid by the government, is always available in the second fortnight, but this will not be the case in the current month!

Although it is likely that in the following months the aid will be paid again in the second fortnight, the installments this month began to be paid on the 9th. Below are all the dates:

Final NIS 1: August 18

Final NIS 2: August 19

NIS Final 3: August 22

Final NIS 4: August 23

Final NIS 5: August 24

Final NIS 6: August 25

NIS Final 7: August 26

NIS Final 8: August 29

NIS end 9: 30 Aug

Final NIS 0: August 31

It is worth remembering that the original calendar would be very different and would follow the same model as always, with payments starting towards the end of the month. Everything changed with the idea of ​​bringing forward the installments.