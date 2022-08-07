Nubank: application changes and gains unprecedented feature; see the changes

O Nubank recently announced an update to its app’s interface. In addition to updating some fintech features, which will allow simplified use for users, a new function will be made available.

The new function is about the possibility for customers to put a photo on their profiles. The updates will allow customers to organize the app for a better day-to-day experience.

According to the digital bank, updates and the new function will be available on all accounts from the 10th of this month.

What will change in the Nubank app?

In order to speed up access to the main fintech functions, the application will be divided into three areas.

In the first tab, all resources related to transactions carried out by the bank, credit card and loans will be available.

The second area will be focused on financial planning, where the functions of buying and selling cryptocurrencies, investment resources, contracting insurance, savings and others will be.

Finally, in the third area is located the Shopping do Nubank, where it will gather all the services and products available for purchase. In addition, customers will be able to check discounts, exclusive fintech advantages and other tools.

O Nubank also revealed a new function in the app. Now, customers will be able to replace the “purple” avatar with their own picture on their account profile, making the app even more personalized.

Nubank will now have a function to schedule PIX

customers of Nubank can schedule transactions via PIX for keys used repeatedly. The new fintech functionality has been released and is available for Android and iOS users.

Initially, the Recurring Pix only have monthly frequency. Therefore, you will only be able to schedule one transaction for each recurring key per month. The news is being released gradually, so it may take a while to reach you.

According to the digital bank, the intention is for the feature to bring more practicality to customers. “The Recurring Pix is ​​another innovation that we have implemented in our digital account and in the PJ account to give them even more time to dedicate themselves to other activities, ensuring that their transfers will be made safely and within the timeframe they need ”, explained the lead manager of the Nubank Account, Arthur Valadao.

Another novelty announced by the Nubank this week it was the Ticket Finder. The new tool will allow users to discover all bank slips issued in their CPF and/or CNPJ.

The intention, not unlike that of the other resource, is to provide agility to fintech customers. It is important to note that both services are available in the “Payment Assistant” area, available on the application’s home screen.