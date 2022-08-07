Nubank will pay BRL 50,000 to the lucky person who answers questions

Nubank launched the “Vale-Vida” promotion, where R$ 50 thousand and other smaller prizes will be raffled. The campaign’s participation period is from June 13 to November 30, 2022 and only “Nubank Vida” customers – an insurance provided by the company – will be able to participate.

The promotion will award Nubank customers with tickets or “virtual vouchers”. Digital coupons can be exchanged for products and services.

How to participate in the Nubank “Vale-Vida”?

Users who are part of Nubank’s Vale-Vida program will have two chances every month to answer questions in the “Quiz da Vida” and compete for tickets ranging from R$ 30 to R$ 100, there will still be monthly raffles in values ​​between R$ 1 thousand and R$ 6 thousand.

When the promotion comes to an end, there will be a special draw worth R$50,000.

The requirement to participate in the promotion is to be a customer or to have acquired “Nubank Vida” during the campaign period that was established between June 13th and November 30th of this year.

See the step-by-step guide on how to compete for the Nubank Vale-Vida promotion draws

Open the Nubank app Look for the Insurance section and tap on learn about Life Insurance Tap on “Nubank Life Voucher Promotion” A screen will appear with the details of the promotion and then the regulations, if you agree, accept the terms and tap on To participate You will be directed to the Vale-Vida Nubank hotsite area, where you can play the Quiz da Vida, check your participation, follow the test results and the winners of the draws.

Check out some tasks that will increase your chances in the monthly prize draw:

Make your Nubank Vida payment on time

Add a beneficiary to your policyholder profile

Complete 3 months of program participation

What is Nubank Life?

Nubank life insurance is an affordable and easy way to ensure your financial protection in difficult times. At Nubank Vida you can customize insurance coverage specific to your needs, in addition to adding beneficiaries to your profile.

In the event of an accident or death, you or the people you indicate as a beneficiary will receive the insurance amount, direct to the account and without taxes.

The initial price to purchase the service is BRL 9.00 per month and you can simulate your contract directly in the Nubank application.

