Nubank’s credit limit can be increased by up to R$5 THOUSAND through THIS resource; check out!

One of the most successful digital companies in the online world is Nubank. The venture was one of the first in the fintch business and won many customers with its proposal.

It ends up facilitating the creation of an account for people who would have their request denied in traditional companies. However, a point that is still a complaint from the population is in relation to the difficulty of increasing the limits.

Nubank offers limit increase

Among the points that most please Nubank users is the wide range of tools and possibilities offered. One of them, for example, is the credit card that has many users because it does not have an annual fee and still offers the possibility to build your limit.

Now, a new tool seeks to resolve users’ complaints when it comes time to increase their limit. The bank proposes that people use a part of the amounts present in the account as a limit on the card. That way, if the user needs R$ 500 to make a purchase, they just deposit the amount and reserve it as credit to the card.

After the transaction is completed, the amount will be available for use until the card invoice is paid. After the person makes the payment, the deposited money goes back to the account. Thus, the user can choose whether to leave the limit on the card or withdraw from the account.

The company explained that it is possible to use the value of up to R$ 5 thousand in this new function. With this, the person can make national and international purchases in person or even over the internet.

An important point to highlight is that if the person fails to pay the credit card bill after the due date, the institution will have the right to debit the available amount. In addition to being charged fines, interest and other extras.

Enabling the feature

The first step is to access the Nubank application that can be downloaded on Android: https://bit.ly/3J52NDg or iOS: https://apple.co/3OzDGJY. Then, the user must search for the part facing credit cards and then click on “Adjust Limit”.

Once this is done, it will be possible to observe the presence of the “Reserve as limit” button and then inform the desired value.

Even though for many people the situation may not seem so advantageous since the person needs to offer their money to have a limit, this is a point that can help a lot those people who still don’t have pre-approved credit or have low limits.

