Nycollas projects “decision” against Grêmio in the under-20 Brasileirão and analyzes new role at Santos

This Sunday, Santos will have a decisive game against Grêmio, away from home, for the last round of the first phase of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. In addition to qualifying Peixe for the quarterfinals, the clash also promises to be important for Nycollas Lopo, who is looking for a spot in the starting lineup.

The striker is usually the “12th player” of coach Orlando Ribeiro. He is the most used athlete coming off the bench in 2022. The boy was called during the match on 17 occasions. After him comes Matheus Nunes (14), Kaio (13) and Hyan (13).

“This will be one of the most important games for us this season. It’s a great decision because it’s a high-level competition and we’re going to fight for victory to advance in the dispute. Rio Grande do Sul classified”, said Lopo.

Throughout his almost five years at Alvinegro Praiano, Nycollas has always played as a right winger. His main feature is pulling in to finish with the left-handed. In the club’s last game, however, he gained a new role.

In the 2-1 victory over Tanabi, for Paulistão under-20, the striker played at the opposite end, on the left. It was a strategic option for Orlando Ribeiro and the tendency is for him to play this role again against Grêmio.

“Yes, I performed a different role from what I’m used to, but this was trained before the matches and it was a game strategy of our coach. Orlando requested it. I always work with the objective of expanding my variations of plays and helping the team where need, so I tried to do my best for the collective and I didn’t feel any difficulty”, analyzed the 19-year-old athlete.

Santos visit Grêmio, therefore, this Sunday, at 15:00 (Brasília time), for the last round of the first phase of the under-20 Brasileirão. At the moment, Peixe is in fourth place in group B, with 13 points. The Tricolor is in eighth, with nine.

