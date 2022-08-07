One of the most expensive pickups in Brazil, Jeep Gladiator sells out in 3 hours

The premium segment continues to present a unique strength in Brazil and the newly released Jeep Gladiator is a good example.

The manufacturer informed last Friday (5th) that it took just 3 hours after the launch of Gladiator to sell the entire initial batch of 322 units of the pickup initially planned for the Brazilian market.

The feat is something that deserves to be highlighted, especially considering that Gladiator arrives in Brazil imported from the USA only in its top-of-the-line Rubicon catalog, initially with a suggested price of R$ 499,990.

The value in question positions the Jeep Gladiator as one of the most expensive pickup trucks currently for sale in Brazil.

Gladiator is practically second only, in terms of price, to the Ram 3500 in its top-of-the-line Limited Longhorn catalogwhich costs R$ 529,990 in most of the national territory.

Jeep Gladiator 2022 Image: Disclosure

It is worth noting that both Jeep and Ram are part of Stellantis’ portfolio, which reinforces the successful commercial strategy that the conglomerate is implementing here.

With a high level of equipment, the Gladiator Rubicon has a 3.6 V6 engine and its main attribute is the robust mechanical design designed for superior resourcefulness in off-road use.

The pickup, like its sister SUV Wrangler, also allows for quick and practical disassembly of the doors and roof panels, delivering what Jeep calls Open Air Experience.

Apparently, here in Brazil too, the pickup recipe will be very successful…