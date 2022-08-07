Palmeiras formalizes proposal to hire another European football midfielder, says portal

Already eliminated from the Copa do Brasil, Palmeiras focuses all its attention on the disputes of the Brasileirão and Libertadores, competition, which even dreams of winning the third consecutive championship, something hitherto unheard of in Brazilian football.

And, thinking about it, Verdão has been moving behind the scenes to take advantage of the opening of the transfer window, which has been officially open in Brazil since the 18th. Added to this is the fact that the club has sold Gabriel Veron and is close to losing Scarpa, who will leave the club at the end of the year.

However, the club is close to making the replacement for shirt 14 official. That’s because, according to Pedro Sepúlveda, Palmeiras is in the process of announcing the hiring of Bruno Tabata, from Sporting. Also according to the source, Sporting will receive 4.5 million euros and another 500,000 in objectives. Tabata will sign for 4 years.

Palmeiras formalizes proposal by Hernâni

However, Verdão does not intend to stop in Tabata and according to the news portal É Gool, has just formalized a proposal to close with midfielder Hernâni, who currently plays for Parma, from Italy, and has been speculated at Palmeiras for a few months.

Hernâni spent last season on loan at Genoa, and after returning to Parma, he became speculated at Verdão. However, the business will not be easy for Verdão. That’s because, to release the Brazilian, the Italian team asks for 4 million euros (R$ 21 million), a value above that offered by Verdão, which at this moment, analyzes whether it will meet (or not) the request of the European team.

