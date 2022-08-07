Palmeiras lineup: Raphael Veiga returns to training, and Abel has to change team against Goiás | palm trees

This Saturday, Palmeiras ended the preparation for the game against Goiás, which will be played on Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, for the Brasileirão. The main news must be Rony’s return to the team, and the great news of training was Raphael Veiga’s return to full-time work.

After leaving Mineirão for a blow to the back on Wednesday, Raphael Veiga had tests that did not show a fracture on Friday and, on Saturday, he returned to training with the rest of the squad. Despite this, he should not play this Sunday.

Closing the preparation for Sunday’s duel, Abel Ferreira and his coaching staff led technical and tactical work, with a focus on marking, positioning and transitions. At the end of the activity, the team worked with crosses and submissions.

It is certain that Abel Ferreira will have changes for the game against Goiás. Defender Murilo and full-backs Marcos Rocha and Piquerez will serve automatic suspension because of the third yellow card.

A probable lineup of Verdão for Sunday has: Weverton; Mayke, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Vanderlan; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Wesley and Rony (Lopez).

Palmeiras leads the Brazilian Championship with 42 points and four points ahead of the vice-leader Corinthians. After the game against Goiás, on Sunday, Verdão will face the national tournament precisely the white-and-white rival, in Itaquera. Before, on the fourth, the return game of the quarterfinals of Libertadores against Atlético-MG.

