Palmeiras raise BRL 56,000 for the family of a man hit by Renan – 06/08/2022

A crowdfunding created by an influencer from Palmeiras raised more than R$ 56 thousand for the family of motorcyclist Eliezer Neto, who died when he was run over by defender Renan Victor da Silva. Eliezer was a Palmeiras fan. Renan, who was indicted for murder, has a contract with Palmeiras, but is on loan at Bragantino.

This Saturday (6), the Pitaco Palmeirense page published the deposit slip to Renan’s family: the total collected since the 22nd was R$ 56,109. “Payment made. Thank you to everyone who participated in the campaign to help Eliezer’s family. After all fees, we sent a total of R$51,854.59 this morning. The family has already confirmed receipt. By the way, tomorrow they will go to Allianz to watch the palm trees”.

Eliezer worked as a production manager and was 38 years old. Very popular in the Jardim Recreio neighborhood, in Bragança Paulista (SP), he had a wife and two daughters, one aged ten and the other five, and was on his way to work when his motorcycle was hit by Renan’s car, in the early hours of Friday morning.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, and the defender was arrested in the act. After spending a night in jail, the player was released with a commitment to post a bond of R$240,000. According to one of his childhood friends, Eliezer was a fanatical Palmeiras fan, but he also followed Bragantino.

As a teenager, he had dreamed of being a football player and was always present at the city’s amateur teams. His death has been greatly regretted not only by Palmeiras fans, but also among other fans, which may explain the adhesion to the campaign to help his family.

On the other hand, Palmeiras and Bragantino have already decided internally to break the link with defender Renan, who is 20 years old. After the police have concluded their investigation and indicted him for manslaughter, in which there is no intent to kill, the case will go to the Public Ministry, which will review it before filing a complaint.