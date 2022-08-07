Palmeiras vs Goiás: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Palmeiras and Goiás face each other this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. O ge tracks in real time with exclusive videos. CLICK HERE to follow.

Amid the dispute of the quarterfinals of Libertadores with Atlético-MG, Verdão will have changes in this game: Marcos Rocha, Murilo and Piquerez are suspended. Leader of the Brazilian Championship with 42 points, Abel Ferreira’s team tries to increase the advantage in the tip in this round.

Goiás, on the other hand, has only one defeat in the last five rounds and comes with time to dedicate itself exclusively to the Brazilian Championship. The team hopes to maintain the good level of performance of the last games. With 25 points and in the middle of the table, Esmeraldino’s mission in the second round is to stay away from the relegation zone so as not to risk falling.

Streaming: the game will be broadcast by Globo with narration by Cléber Machado and comments by Caio Ribeiro, Ricardinho and PC Oliveira at Central do Apito. At the Premiere, Odinei Ribeiro will narrate, with comments from Maurício Noriega and Richarlyson.

Conrado Santana analyzes Palmeiras vs Goiás, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão 2022

Palmeiras – coach: Abel Ferreira

With four consecutive victories in the Brasileirão, Abel will already make changes due to suspensions in the defense, but he can still take some more worn out players thinking about the reunion with Atlético-MG in Libertadores, Wednesday, also at Allianz.

Raphael Veiga, who came out of the draw with Galo by a blow to the spine, trained with the group on Saturday, but should be spared. Ron, on the other hand, is back from injury.

Probable starting lineup: Weverton; Mayke, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Vanderlan; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Wesley and Lopez (Ron).

Who is out: Murilo (suspended), Piquerez (suspended), Marcos Rocha (suspended) and Jailson (right knee injury).

hanging: Gabriel Menino, Rony, Abel Ferreira, Vitor Castanheira (assistant) and João Martins (auxiliary).

Goiás – Coach: Jair Ventura

The Emerald coach has five new options for scaling the team compared to the last match. The only recent casualty is right-back Maguinho, suspended. The tendency is for Diego to return to the side and for Reynaldo, recovered from injury, to return to the team in place of Nicolas.

If that happens, Goiás will enter the field with three defenders. Another novelty should be left-back Danilo Barcelos, who started well during the game against Coritiba.

Probable lineup: Thaddeus; Caetano, Lucas Halter and Reynaldo; Diego, Auremir, Matheus Sales and Danilo Barcelos (Juan); Vinícius, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte.

Who is out: Maguinho (suspended).

hanging: Matheus Sales and Pedro Raul.

