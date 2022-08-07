‘Pantanal’: after great revelation, Guta and Marcelo have their first sex | come around

In ‘Pantanal’, Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) will have their first sex — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
The girl, in turn, will share the news with her beloved, but his reaction will not be as expected.
“Our love is not and never was a sin, Marcelo. I will tell you a secret (…) We are not brothers”, she reveals. “Because we are not children of the same father!”
“I thought you would be happy,” she says, seeing him disconcerted.
“I’m happy. But it’s still a shock to discover that I’m not my father’s son”, he vents.
“Your mother told me this to end our suffering”, explains Guta.
“I can only imagine how much it must have cost her to hide this from me her whole life,” he says. “But it’s not easy to discover that everything I lived through was a lie. That Reno and Robes are not really my brothers.”
“They are your brothers on your mother’s side. And you were raised together, Marcelo. And I don’t think it changes anything”, says the girl.
The situation totally breaks any mood between the two. But moments later, she goes to the shed, talking about the tension in the air.
“We both have a more urgent matter than these oxen to solve”, says Guta, already investing in his beloved. “Be quiet, Marcelo… And kiss me”.
Hence, the two mend in the first sex.