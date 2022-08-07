‘Pantanal’: after having sex with Zefa, Tadeu gets scolded by José Leôncio, but doesn’t let it go

José Loreto plays Tadeu in “Pantanal” (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “Pantanal”Thaddeus (Jose Loreto) will revolt and put José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) against the wall.

This will happen after he finally has a love night with Zefa (Paula Barbosa). She will be bewildered to believe that she has committed a sin. Knowing this, the farmer will resolve have a serious conversation with your child. During the conversation, Tadeu will say that he likes the girl very much.

– About to get married? – will ask José Leoncio.

– That’s another conversation.

– Like another conversation? Don’t you know she has her beliefs?

– It’s her beliefs, not mine – Tadeu will answer.

The farmer will comment that he should have thought of this before doing what he did. Thaddeus will immediately counter:

– Do you like your mother?

– Of course I like. What question is this now?

– So why never got married? – will question the boy, putting his father against the wall.

