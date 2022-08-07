‘Pantanal’: Irma is terrified after the furious reaction of the son inside her belly

Camila Morgado plays Irma in ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of the novel “Pantanal”Irma (Camila Morgado) will be terrified by the furious reaction of the child inside her belly.

After several supernatural episodes during her pregnancy, she will begin to believe that she is bearing Cramullion’s own child. At some point, for example, a viola will start playing by itself near Irma. Trinity (Gabriel Sater) will claim that it is their son who is strumming the instrument. In a later scene, Mariana (Selma Egrei) will talk to her daughter about the episode and mock:

– Where have you seen yourself? A baby, in its mother’s womb, could not play a guitar. Even if he were the son of Cramullion himself!

According to the text of the novel, she will barely finish saying the sentence and an object will fall and shatter on the floor. The two will look at each other in astonishment.

– It can not be. It was a coincidence. You will see that there was some vibration – the matriarch will react.

– Vibration is what I’m feeling inside me! – concludes Irma, in a panic.

