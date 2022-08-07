‘Pantanal’: Tenório will ask Zefa back from José Leôncio in ox business | come around

Remember when Zefa started working on the other farm

Zefa starts working at José Leôncio’s house

🎧 Listen to the summary of the day:

In the following chapters of Pantanal, Marcelo (Lucas Leto) will introduce the renewed marruá herd to José Leôncio, who will be very impressed with the cattle. “It doesn’t even look like the same breed of cattle that we see left around these Pantanal farms,” ​​he says.

Afterwards, everyone will go to Tenório’s farm and the negotiation will begin.

“I think it’s good that we finish it off once and for all… And I’m already buying some more torinho”, says Zé Leôncio.

Marcelo will take over the conversation, but Tenório will make a special request:

“I’d like to know if there’s no way you can put Zefa in this basket for me? Zuleica is cutting a twelve with her housework…”

2 of 2 José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will make a special negotiation with Tenório (Murilo Benício) — Photo: Globo José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will make a special negotiation with Tenório (Murilo Benício) — Photo: Globo

“Bão… That will depend on her will. Just like Arcides. The friend must know that I took his service when he left here”, says José Leôncio.

The two farmers will take the opportunity to talk about the character of the pawn, which made them both suspicious.

“I’m ready, but I already take his concealer. But I think it’s better to go back to the cold cow”, commented Zé Leôncio.

“When you give me a green light, I’ll go there to get that cattle”, concludes Marcelo.

See one of Bruaca’s disagreements with Zefa

Maria Bruaca takes out her fury on Zefa

Don’t miss the news from Pantanal!