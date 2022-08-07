Paolla Oliveira: ‘Why do they charge me for motherhood?’ – 08/06/2022 – Monica Bergamo

Not even Paolla Oliveira escaped the booklet that transforms women and motherhood into inseparable terms. Regarding her, she has already heard that she was less feminine, devoid of affection and even that she did not represent the family – whatever that meant to her interlocutor – for not including the plan to have children among her priorities.

“A good move to react to a criticism is to look for yourself. And I found all this nonsense”, says the actress to the column.

At 40, she uses the same firmness to express her positions and refute other stereotypes. One of them is the sex symbol. “I’m not allowing myself to put myself in that place anymore,” says Paolla.

Five years ago, when granting an interview for this column, the actress caused a stir on social media for hesitating and declaring that she preferred the term “equality” to the word “feminist”. “Since then, I can understand: we are not the same”, she declares today about her most assertive positioning.

Next Thursday (11), the actress will hit the movie theaters with “Papai É Pop”, a film by Caíto Ortiz in which she plays opposite Lázaro Ramos. “I saw people crying, I saw the mother leaving, I saw the father standing sideways, embarrassed”, she says about her experience with the premieres of the film.

In a video conversation with the column from TV Globo’s studio A, where she records the seven o’clock soap opera “Cara e Coragem”, Paolla Oliveira talks about her new work in cinema, remembers when she needed to improvise with a pen to parade at this year’s Carnival , affirms that it is necessary to take a political stand and admits that he never cared so much about the vote as in these elections. “Politics took a different turn.”

the awakening

The arts were never part of my life, but they saved me. I didn’t know that I was going to become an actress, much less that I was going to be successful, that I would be recognized.

My dad [o policial aposentado José Everardo] He’s a humble guy who came from the Northeast and had a super strict upbringing. My mother [a ex-auxiliar ​ de enfermagem Daniele] worked two jobs, raising three children within that relationship with unbalanced, guilt-ridden responsibilities. I grew up there. I grew up without listening to music, I grew up without… Not that I didn’t have access to books, my father always demanded that. But books as entertainment, no. I went looking for everything.

One day I asked my father to take me to get the password for a public course, in performing arts, which was free, in [bairro do] Tatuapé, there on the east side [de São Paulo], called Raul Seixas. he didn’t understand anything [risos].

The first time I walked into a room where they spoke words like “creativity” and “imagination” it had a power to take things that were in me, in this soul that was there struggling within the squares of life, from things that were very well established. I only revealed who Paolla is after I met that classroom.

PRESSURE

I’ve heard things like “you’re less feminine because you don’t talk about motherhood as expected”, “you’re less loving or affectionate”, “you don’t represent the family”. This has already made me quite upset.

I think a good move to react to a criticism is to look for yourself. And I thought it was all bullshit, to the point of not touching me anymore.

I have a giant family that I carry around with me all the time and it’s part of who I am. Being affectionate, loving and generous has nothing to do with it. Once again, they put motherhood as something we were born for and have to perform at some point. That’s wrong.

This time [com o filme “Papai É Pop”]we took on a responsibility that is very important [a paterna]. We talk about millions of children who are born without their father’s name on the record. Why do they charge me for maternity? Motherhood is happening in Brazil every day, in many different ways, with all the difficulties.

DADDY IS POP

We created a certain prejudice in relation to blockbuster films: either we are in a very “cool” movement [descolado, em tradução livre] of denser films, and we do it very well, or else we are in comedy. This aspect of cinema [blockbuster] I really like it, which is for us to talk about things that are important and raise debates, but in a light and familiar way.

The film talks about the construction of a father and the deconstruction of this mother that we already know. Everything is still part of a reality that we have to deconstruct — or build. The mother “being born” to be a mother, caregiver and holder of all family powers is still very much a part of [da realidade das pessoas]. How deprived women are still, and this is historic, after they are mothers!

I saw people crying at the movies, I saw mother leaving, I saw father half-turned, embarrassed.

SHE SAID, HE SAID

I’ve been returning some questions. People have asked me a lot about turning 40, and the first thing I say is: I gained freedom.

Why don’t you ask a man that? Why don’t you ask questions about looks, about aesthetic pressure? Why don’t you ask about the belly of a colleague of yours? [risos]

People think I don’t have that kind of pressure. “Ah, Paolla, the sex symbol”. It wasn’t me who put myself in that place. I have questions and pressures about myself just like any other woman. And I’m not allowing myself to put myself in that place anymore.

FEMINIST, YES

Yes, I put myself in that position more firmly because I was able to see that feminism goes far beyond what the word proposes. Or at least what some people think, right? It was already part of me without me even knowing how it worked.

It was in 2017 [quando concedeu a entrevista para a coluna]? How old are you there?

In the face of historical reparation, the least we can hope for is equality. From then on, I managed to understand: we are not the same, we will never be.

Perhaps [o feminismo] be even more aggressive, more impatient, more hasty, and that’s okay. It’s like when we talk a little about the issue of racism. People are in a hurry, they are tired.

ELECTIONS IN 2022

We live in a moment when, by being silent, we are wrong. Quiet, we are positioning ourselves. Politics took a different turn.

We are talking at this moment about democracy or non-democracy, the democratic State, we are talking about something much bigger. You don’t have to be very avid for politics to understand.

Maybe we wouldn’t need to talk about this subject if other such pointless things hadn’t been talked about. It’s very sad to have to make an open letter [referindo-se ao manifesto que defende a democracia e que será lançado em 11 de agosto] talking about a position that we already know or should know.

I’ve never been so concerned with the issue of voting. I’m scared to go out on election day anyway. I think, unfortunately, they are going to be a little complicated and aggressive days, so I’m organizing myself so I can vote a little closer to home and be able to collect myself, not be subject to any danger.

ON THE SCREEN

People say: “Ah, soap operas at nine record more”. But not. I am [trabalhando] every day, from monday to saturday, all day. Sometimes I do 30 scenes thing. But that’s it, I’m used to it now. I like.

I already have a deal, everyone knows. Diogo [Nogueira, cantor e seu namorado] yesterday he asked me: “Will we be able to go to so-and-so’s wedding?”. I said: “I only know a week before”. And it’s true. My script is out, I plan my life.

CARNIVAL IN APRIL

It was all too much. It was the Carnival of liberation, of repressed joy, of being able to be there, healthy, with vaccine and with this theme. [que homenageou a divindade Exu].

The icing on the cake was winning the first title for a school that is not just a school, it is a community. People work, have family and are there because they want to. I think what we do from the heart is very valuable.

I always walked in with a little pain on the avenue. Just before it started, I was feeling sick because a lashing I had done was hurting a lot. [no adereço que usou na cabeça]. Result: I paraded down the entire avenue with a pen stuck here [diz, rindo, enquanto aponta para a cabeça]. It relieved me, because there was something pressing. Things that only happen at Carnival. “I’m going in and it’s going to be beautiful” [pensou]. Well, nothing else.

People always say “you want to look pretty with little clothes on”. I want to appear beautiful. Full stop. We want to show up with the best we have. It doesn’t matter if you’re fat, if you’re thin, if you’re short. It doesn’t matter. It’s Paolla choosing to be there. Whoever wants, likes. Anyone who doesn’t want it, doesn’t like it.