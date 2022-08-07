Paula Barbosa counters Giovanna Gold and denies having ignored the actress who lived the first Zefa in ‘Pantanal’: ‘She’s crazy’

Paula Barbosa, who plays Zefa in “Pantanal”, used her Instagram to counter a statement made in a live by actress Giovanna Gold, who played the same character in the first version of the soap opera, in 1990. She denies having ignored and not responded to a “good luck” message sent by Giovanna, who said she didn’t receive “not even a thank you” from Paula.

“I didn’t want to give an opinion, but people are asking me about it, and I make a point of saying because I’m a transparent person, I don’t owe anyone anything. It was Giovanna Gold, the first Zefa from ‘Pantanal’, saying that she sent me message and I didn’t even thank her and ignored her. That’s not true… At the very beginning, when I started to disclose that I would play Zefa, she commented on a photo of me and I replied to her comment, very happy and honored to take the baton. But, right after this happened, I posted a photo of her with Marcos Palmeira in the first version in my stories, I tagged Giovanna and she replied: ‘cool, success’. Even though she answered me that way, I didn’t take it wrong , ‘look how dry…’. I know I replied to her. I wouldn’t have to ignore her. I actually wanted to be enjoying this moment with her. She’s been making some statements and it seems that instead of being happy for me, she’s mad. It’s not cool. I try to be nice and polite to everyone’, said Paula Barbo sa.

Paula Barbosa also shared with her followers the photo she posted of Giovanna and Marcos Palmeira in the first version of “Pantanal”, with the actress’ comment on the post.

In a live on Instagram, Giovanna said, in an interview with journalist Luciano Santiago that her attempt to get closer to Paula Barbosa had been frustrated: “I sent her a message, I wished her good luck, but she didn’t even say thank you”.