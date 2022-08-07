Paula Barbosa counters Zefa from 1990 and says she didn’t ignore her

Paula Barbosa, who plays Zefa in “Pantanal” (TV Globo), used her Instagram to counter the statements of Giovanna Gold, who lived the character in 1990. In a live, Giovanna said she sent a message to Paula and that it was ignored .

In a video, Paula denied that this is true: “I didn’t want to give a rating to this kind of thing, but people have been asking me about it, and I make a point of saying it. (…) Giovanna Gold, the first Zefa from Pantanal said she sent me a message and I didn’t even thank her and ignored it. That’s not true. I prefer to believe that someone misinterpreted something she said. Because at the very beginning, when I started to publicize that I was going to do Zefa , she commented on a photo of me and I replied to her comment. Saying how happy and honored I was to pick up the baton.”

“Shortly after this happened, I posted in my Stories a photo of her along with Marcos Palmeira from the first version, and I wrote something for her, tagged her, and she replied: ‘cool, success’. I didn’t take it to her on the side of: ‘Oh my God, that’s dry'”, he said.

Paula pointed out that she replied to Giovanna: “I know I answered her. Even because I wouldn’t have to ignore her, I actually wanted to be enjoying this moment with her. And she seems to be making some hurtful statements, while instead of being happy for me, she’s hurting. It’s not cool, because I’m very transparent, true, and I try to be good, polite to everyone, and I would never ignore anyone”.