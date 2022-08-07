Paulo Gustavo’s children get their dream birthday party

Paulo Gustavo’s widower excites when showing his children’s dream party

the dermatologist Thales Bretasactor’s widower Paulo Gustavo, delighted fans by showing the children’s dream party. The doctor and the actor were together for about seven years. Their romance started in 2014.

The couple made the union official in 2015. They gathered close friends and family in a lavish ceremony in Rio de Janeiro. Together they had the desire to be parents. And it didn’t take long for them to make that big dream come true.

The boys Romeu and Gael were born through surrogate bellies. The little ones came into the world just a few days apart. Currently, Romeu turned three years old, on August 3rd. The youngest Gael will be three years old on August 13, just 10 years after his brother.

In the last week, the widower of Paulo Gustavo moved the followers by celebrating Romeu’s birthday and remembering the difficulties experienced by him and her husband with the birth of the little boy. The boy arrived in the premature world.

In a beautiful video, the doctor showed several charming moments of the comedian with his son. In the caption, the emotional dermatologist declared the joy of celebrating the heir’s three years of life. He said that the boy is strong and that he loves to make candy.

“You were a lion from the minute you were born, you bravely overcame these difficulties and showed with your dengo, that you are strong, but you need to do a little charm”, began Thales, who also mentioned that his son is a happy, smart, very charismatic boy. and that continues to make a charminho.

On Saturday night (06), the widower of Paulo Gustavo enchanted internet users by publishing a beautiful click of the dream party that the little ones won. The party was dinosaur themed.

In the images, it is possible to see the whole place decorated with blue balloons, a table full of sweets with a two-story cake and many branches simulating a forest. In the clicks, Thales appears stuck with the heirs, while helping them to blow out the candles.

