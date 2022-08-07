Perfect defense, Gabigol ‘ten’ and supporting Diego; see Fla’s notes

Even with reserve players, Flamengo went to the Morumbi stadium and returned with a great result to Rio de Janeiro. Following its recovery campaign with coach Dorival Júnior, Rubro-Negro reached the G4 after winning 2-0 against São Paulo. With goals from Lázaro and Gabriel Barbosa, the carioca club reached 36 points and reached third place of the Brazilian Championship.

At Flamengo liveprogram of UOL Esporte right after Mengão’s matches, journalists André Rocha and Renato Maurício Prado evaluated the performance of the red-black players in the Morumbi match. (See notes below)

saints

André Rocha: Very safe, it is becoming more and more secure. It’s that Taffarel-style goalkeeper, it’s not fussy, it simplifies the defense, improving the game output – 8.0

Renato Maurício Prado: He didn’t make any very difficult saves, but he had to make some saves. And safely. I just don’t give a grade anymore, because it stopped leaving [do gol] in one play. Finally, Flamengo has a safe goalkeeper again – 8.5

Matheuzinho

André Rocha: I will follow the note, he gives good assistance to João Gomes. had good vision [de jogo] – 7.5

Renato Maurício Prado: It started in a very chaotic way, but then it was established and played well. He gave no one to spare and made a good start- 7.5

Fabricio Bruno

André Rocha: Very well today, very safe, passing forward. Made very little mistakes and fixed it [as jogadas] many times, covering Matheuzinho. The acting was good – 8.5

Renato Maurício Prado: I’m going to give it a little more, I thought the defense duo was excellent – 8.5

Pablo

André Rocha: I’ll accompany you on the note. That pass to Cebolinha was spectacular, the whole bench stood up to applaud him. Was really good – 9.0

Renato Maurício Prado: For me, he played the biggest game with Flamengo since he was hired. Today, he played the football he played at Corinthians, which took him abroad and which made Flamengo seek him out. 9.0

Ayrton Lucas

André Rocha: It went well, right? Good kick, safe behind, trying to get along with Cebolinha. Appeared in some good times – 8.5

Renato Maurício Prado: The cross of the first goal is also his, I follow his note. Nice performance from him 8.5

Diego

André Rocha: I don’t like to rate him above seven, because of his history. 6.5 is fine for him – 6.5

Renato Maurício Prado: I won’t say he played badly. For me, he became a supporting player, most of the balls went through Vidal. At least, he surrendered to the mark – 7.0

Vidal

André Rocha: He’s been slacking off in front of the defense, leaving spaces for Igor Gomes and other São Paulo players. Other than that, he played his football, top level – 7.5

Renato Maurício Prado: I expected more from him in offensive terms. But in terms of the game, as he was winning 1-0, he held back more to organize. Overall it went well – 8.0

Victor Hugo (Everton Ribeiro: 8.0 // 8.0)

André Rocha: Today was not so bright, but it is important. It’s an escape valve, it’s the guy who runs to get the ball to the front three. It can be very useful, it is developing in Flamengo – 8.0

Renato Maurício Prado: I give the same score, it went very well – 8.0

Lazarus

André Rocha: I will give the same grade. I would win an eight if it wasn’t for the goal he missed, which wasn’t so easy – 7.5

Renato Maurício Prado: It started very well, he is increasingly comfortable in the reserve team, playing in a more advanced position than he actually plays. He is doing very well, he scored the goal that changed the game. On the other hand, they missed an easy goal in the second half – 7.5

Everton Chives

André Rocha: I liked it for being more participatory, but it’s still making a lot of mistakes – 7.5

Renato Maurício Prado: The same score I gave to Marinho. It needs to improve, but it’s starting to show signs, and that’s very good – 7.0

Marinho (Gabriel Barbosa: 10.0 // 10.0)

André Rocha: It’s chaos for his team, for the opponent. He didn’t give the game much sequence, because he took a lot of beatings, they were marking him very hard. But, he fought like always- 7.5

Renato Maurício Prado: He was making a great goal, with a half bicycle. If that ball enters, he leaves the field loaded. But, it’s still missing a lot. He’s still a useful player to have in the squad. 7.0

Dorival Junior

André Rocha:- 10.0

Renato Maurício Prado: It is not possible to give another grade to a coach, who takes a scorched earth like Flamengo was and changes the team completely – 10.0

