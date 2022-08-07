PIS of up to BRL 1,212 RELEASED this week; see PIS CALENDAR; PIS 2022 CALENDAR and whether you will receive PIS 2022

O PIS to be continued released this week for those who have not yet withdrawn the allowance.

The payment of the PIS in question refers to the PIS 2022which was paid between February and March this year.

see the PIS calendar and check:

PIS;

PIS 2022;

PIS Calendar;

PIS Calendar 2022;

PIS payment;

SIP withdrawal;

PIS table;

PIS Table 2022;

PIS 2021;

PIS Calendar 2021;

PIS base year 2021.

PIS

the salary allowance PIS Pasep is paid annually to two groups of workers in the year following the activity performed.

the payment of PIS is made by Caixa Econômica Federal for those who have worked for Legal Entities (PJ).

On the other hand, Pasep is released to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

PIS 2022

like the PIS payment is done in the year following the one that was worked, it was expected that this year the PIS of those who worked in 2021 would be paid, the PIS base year 2021.

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the salary bonus ended up being delayed.

In this year, the PIS 2022 included, between February and March, only those who worked in 2020.

However, according to data released at the end of May by the Ministry of Labor, there are still about 500,000 installments available from the PIS Pasep 2022.

RECEIVE PIS

In short, who is entitled to PIS 2022 are citizens who:

Performed any remunerated activity for Legal Entities for at least 30 days in 2020;

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

They have the updated data in the register.

>>> PIS 2021: I will receive an installment of BRL 1,212 In August? Click here and check.

PIS WITHDRAWAL

Caixa Econômica performs the automatic opening of an account at Caixa Tem so that the worker can receive the PIS.

After the deposit, it will be possible to make the PIS withdrawal:

in the Lottery Houses and in the CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at ATMs;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

PIS TABLE

The amount the citizen will receive is defined by the PIS tableaccording to the number of months that were worked.

The maximum amount of PIS is up to one minimum wage in force in the year, BRL 1,212 in 2022, if you have worked during the 12 months of the year.

2022 PIS TABLE

In general, the PIS 2022 was paid in installments between R$101 and R$1,212.

Check out the PIS 2022 table:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

PIS CONSULTATION

It is possible to carry out PIS consultation:

Via the Social Security telephone – 135.

By calling Caixa Econômica – 0800-726-0207;

Through the applications: Digital Work Card; FGTS; Cashier Worker and Cashier Has.

PIS CALENDAR

PIS payment dates are defined based on the beneficiary’s registration number, the NIS, through the PIS calendar.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

The good news is that the PIS calendar 2022 allows the worker to withdraw PIS until the end of the year.

In other words, those who have not yet received PIS 2022 have until the 29th of December to remove the values.

PIS 2021

O PIS 2021 is the PIS of those who worked in 2019 – the PIS base year 2019.

But unlike other allowances, PIS 2021 needs to be requested by workers through an application sent to the Ministry of Labor.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

according to 2021 PIS calendarthe request to receive the allowance must be made:

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158;

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021

O PIS base year 2021 is the PIS of those who worked in 2021.

It is expected that in the second half of 2022, the bodies responsible for the payment – the federal government and Codefat – will meet to inform about the PIS base year 2021.

If the allowance is paid in 2022, the transfer should only be made in the last quarter of the year.

But many experts believe that workers in 2021 will only receive PIS in 2023.