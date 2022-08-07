PIS Pasep base year 2021 will be paid next year; check who is entitled

In 2023, citizens who worked in the private sector, with a formal contract, and those who acted as public servants will receive the PIS Pasep base year 2021.

Between February and March of this year, withdrawals for the base year 2020 were released. Professionals who were unable to withdraw have until December 29 to withdraw the money.

With the Social Integration Program (PIS), employees in the private sector have access to the benefits determined by law and also contribute to the development of companies in the sector. PIS is a program that seeks to integrate the private sector employee with the development of the company. The payment of PIS is the responsibility of Caixa Econômica Federal​. The payment of Pasep, intended for civil servants, is made by Banco do Brasil.

The PIS Pasep Fund is the result of the unification of funds constituted with resources from the Social Integration Program – PIS and the Public Servant Asset Formation Program – PASEP.

The worker will be able to receive the amounts of the income through credit in the account, when the worker has an individual account at Caixa, with a positive balance and movement in the last months, in the ATMs of the CAIXA Aqui Correspondent and Lotteries, using the Citizen Card or in an agency. Once one of the requirements has been confirmed, the payment of PIS Quotas can be made at any time, except for age reasons, whose withdrawal date will be announced shortly.

Who will receive PIS Pasep in 2023?

To receive the salary bonus in 2023, the professional with a formal contract and the civil servant must be enrolled in PIS Pasep for at least five years. In addition, you must have worked formally for at least 30 days in the base year considered for the calculation (2021), with an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages.

The employer must have correctly informed the worker’s data correctly in Rais (Annual Social Information Report) or in eSocial.

The amount of the salary allowance is proportional to the worker’s length of service in the base year in question. The value of the benefit is the result of the number of months worked in the base year multiplied by 1/12 of the value of the minimum wage in force on the date of payment – ​​this year, it was R$1,212.

With the change in the payment rules made by the federal government, starting next year, the PIS Pasep amounts will be released between the months of January and December 2023 – and no more from July to July of the following year, as was done previously.

In the CAIXA Trabalhador Application, citizens can find out about Salary Allowance and Unemployment Insurance, check the payment calendar, consult the released installments and, still, ask other questions.

