PIS/PASEP will not be paid to domestic workers: understand

Those who are domestic workers will not receive PIS/PASEP. The benefit that is released every year for public and private sector workers does not consider all employment relationships.

In the 2022 PIS/PASEP, the amounts received refer to the 2020 base year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the federal government, the payment of the amounts for 2021 will only take place in 2023, because of spending in the public coffers.

Does debt over 5 years not need to be paid?

Why do domestic workers not receive PIS/PASEP?

PASEP is a payment reserved only for public servants, this explains why domestic workers are not covered. However, this group is also not entitled to PIS, which is paid to employees in the private sector.

One of the reasons that makes it impossible for domestic workers to receive the allowance is because the employer must be a legal entity, with a CNPJ. This option does not exist for this group as they work from a home and not work for a company.

Another working class that cannot receive the allowance are rural or urban workers registered in the name of an individual, regardless of occupation.

When will the domestic worker be able to receive the allowance?

Even if the domestic worker does not receive the PIS allowance, if he has worked with a formal contract in a company (legal entity with CNPJ) for years, it is recommended that he make an appointment to understand if he is entitled to receive any amount.

Now, the PIS and PASEP consultation can be carried out by calling the Social Security Service Center, number 135. The employee can also make the consultation using the Digital Work Card application.

It is important to remember that the worker must be registered in the PIS for domestic workers. Registration can be done through the CNIS portal, or by calling the social security service center.

