Planalto tries to dissuade Bolsonaro from September 7 in Copacabana

Federal government intelligence agencies are trying to dissuade President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) from promoting the military parade on the 7th of September, the date on which the bicentennial of Independence Brazil.

Bolsonaro exposed this intention on the 30th, in São Paulo. Today, before participating in a motorcycle ride with supporters in Recife, he said again that he would go to Copacabana on that date, without mentioning the presence of the Armed Forces in the act. According to the UOLthe GSI (Institutional Security Office) and the Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) are trying to convince the president to withdraw from the intention of taking the military parade to Copacabana, for security reasons.

For institutions, the parade must be held on Avenida Presidente Vargas, which is the traditional place for celebrations of Independence Day in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Bolsonaro said on July 30, at the Republicans’ convention in São Paulo, that he would make a change to the September 7 plans. On the occasion, the president said that he intends to accompany the military parade in Brasilia during the morning and, in the afternoon, he said he had decided to “innovate” and take the parade to the Copacabana waterfront, stage of acts of Bolsonaro supporters.

“I know you wanted here [em São Paulo], but we want to innovate in Rio de Janeiro. At 4 pm on September 7, for the first time, our Armed Forces and our sisters, auxiliary forces, will be parading on Copacabana beach alongside our people”, he declared.

The announcement took the City of Rio by surprise, which has already been organizing the parade in the center of the capital. Last Thursday (4), the Official Gazette of the municipality published a notice informing that it will acquire the structure — with an estimated cost of R$ 318 thousand — for the event on Avenida Presidente Vargas, around the Pantheon de Caxias.

Earlier today, Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) stated, via Twitter, that he has not received any official request for the celebration of the bicentennial of Independence to be moved to Copacabana. “The event will be organized where the Army requested it and where it has always been done, at Presidente Vargas,” said Paes.

Since Bolsonaro created the expectation of change, the Army has studied both places as possible venues for the demonstration, as the official found. UOL. So far, however, the military has not made a decision.

STF asked for explanations

Bolsonaro’s announcement at the end of July led Rede Sustentabilidade to trigger the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to prevent the change of the location of the military parade in Rio. According to the party, the measure is not technically justifiable and “is evident in the political-electoral wills of Jair Bolsonaro, who intends to associate his candidacy with the institutional support of the Armed Forces”.

Last Friday (5), the rapporteur of the case, Minister Cármen Lúcia, gave Bolsonaro five days to provide clarification. “Information must be urgently and prioritized with the President of the Republic, to be provided within a maximum and non-extendable period of five days”, she dispatched.

The organization of the military parade in Rio is the responsibility of the city hall and the Eastern Military Command, which is responsible for the states of Rio, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo. According to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira was only informed of Bolsonaro’s plans on July 29, the day before Bolsonaro’s announcement at the Republicans’ convention.

In the petition sent to the Supreme, the Network accuses the president of wanting to use the Armed Forces for his own benefit. “Therefore, everything points to yet another planned movement of confusion between public and private, between a state act and an electoral campaign act, which will only have a single beneficiary, Jair Messias Bolsonaro”, argues the acronym.