Player own marriage to close contract and send brother instead

Footballer Mohamed Buya Turay missed his own marriage to sign a contract with Sweden’s Malmo. In order for the festivities to take place, however, he had an unusual idea: he sent his brother in his place.

According to Turay, the luck was that he and his wife decided to take the wedding photos before the festivities. He was announced by the club on the 22nd of July and the ceremony took place the day before, with his brother representing him.