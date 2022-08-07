Police arrest German consul on suspicion of husband’s death in Rio; man had body and head injuries | Rio de Janeiro

Uwe had said that his companion had suffered a sudden illness, hit his head and died on Friday night (5).

But the analysis of the body at the IML and the expertise in the couple’s apartment, in Ipanema, showed that the Belgian was the target of a violent death.

“The conclusion was based on technical expertise and the version presented by the consul that the victim was exasperated and fell, it is against the conclusions of the expert report. He points out several ecchymoses, including in the chest area, which would be compatible with bruises. Lesions compatible with aggression with a cylindrical instrument. The corpse screams the circumstances of its death”, said delegate Camila Lourenço, from the 14th DP, justifying the consul’s arrest request.

1 of 5 Walter Henri Maximillen Biot and the German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn have been married for 23 years — Photo: Reproduction Walter Henri Maximillen Biot and German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn have been married for 23 years — Photo: Reproduction

Initially, Samu was called to help Walter, but the doctor found the Belgian already in cardiorespiratory arrest and with body injuries — especially one on the head and one on the buttocks — the team did not want to certify the death and the body was sent to the IML.

Forensics showed marks on the body and clean apartment

The case was registered in the 14th DP (Leblon). The Civil Police expertise was called, but found suspicious situations in place.

The first is that the apartment had been cleaned by a secretary to the consul. She said she arranged the cleaning because a dog would be licking up pools of blood.

Experts also detected bloodstains on an armchair, which appeared to have been freshly washed.

2 of 5 The consul’s apartment had bloodstains — Photo: Tv Globo The consul’s apartment had bloodstains — Photo: TV Globo

3 of 5 Armchair with blood stain — Photo: TV Globo Armchair with washed blood stain — Photo: TV Globo

4 of 5 Belgian lived in Ipanema — Photo: Reproduction Belgian lived in Ipanema — Photo: Reproduction

Investigators must use luminol, a substance that reacts to bloodstains, in a new skill.

The body of the consul’s husband also had multiple injuries all over the victim’s body. The Belgian suffered head trauma from an injury to the back of his head. In addition, he also had bruises on his face, chest, stomach, legs, and buttocks.

5 of 5 Identity of the Belgian Walter Henri Maximilien Biot — Photo: Reproduction Identity of the Belgian Walter Henri Maximilien Biot — Photo: Reproduction

The couple had been together for 23 years, and had lived in Rio for four years. At the police station, the consul told the police that her husband was sad because the couple was moving to Haiti.