Post-covid cough: when to seek care? | Drauzio Varella

Your cough Are you also doing “months”? The subject became a meme on the internet due to reports of patients who caught Covid-19 or other respiratory infection and continued to cough for a long time even after they recovered.

The truth is that the situation of the pandemic has improved a lot after the arrival of vaccines, but the number of people infected with covid-19 remains high in Brazil. The difference is that now, with immunization, the vast majority of cases are mild and can be treated at home.

However, this does not mean that the disease cannot cause unpleasant symptoms that, in some cases, continue for some time even after the condition improves. This is the case of persistent cough.

Why does the cough persist after infection?

According to Carlos Carvalho, pulmonologist at Hcor and professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (FMUSP), there are several factors that can lead to persistent coughing after infection with covid-19. “The first is a direct irritation or inflammation of the virus in the airways. As the entrance door is through this channel, it can be accommodated in an upper respiratory tract and cause irritation in the region of the nose and those cavities that they have in the skull bone, called nasal and paranasal sinuses. These cells that make up this set can undergo the action of the virus and become inflamed,” he explains.

Another possibility is that the virus causes inflammation that leads to a chronic response, such as a sinusitis chronic infection, or even cause bacterial sinusitis as a complication of the viral infection. The virus can still accommodate itself in the cells of bronchicausing a bronchitisor “walk” to thinner bronchi, the so-called bronchiolesand generate the bronchiolitis.

“All these manifestations of the upper respiratory tract (the region of the nose, paranasal sinuses, bronchi and bronchioles), which can become inflamed, generate a manifestation that is cough. This would be a direct effect of the virus, which can become chronic, or an indirect effect, favoring a secondary bacterial infection”, says the doctor.

There is also a risk of the cough perpetuating itself because it starts to cause episodes of coughing. reflux. “To cough, one fills the lung of air, and so she can suck up acid that is in the gastric juice. This aspiration causes the reflux of this acid into the esophagus or makes it reach the upper airways, and this acid itself can cause a laryngitisone pharyngitis, a hoarseness. This, for example, is a secondary and indirect effect of the virus”, he adds.

When to see a doctor

Normally, according to the pulmonologist, the cough tends to resolve in the first three weeks, which is when the inflammation usually subsides.

“Exceptionally, a situation that tends to chronification may occur, for example, bronchiolitis or sinusitis, which are acute cases caused by the virus. As long as the person does not treat the cause of the problem, this cough will continue,” he says.

The recommendation is to seek medical evaluation from the third week onwards, and thus prevent the condition from becoming chronic.

“If it’s a persistent cough and it’s interfering with the person’s quality of life, it’s better to go to the doctor from the second week onwards, get the proper diagnosis and start treating the cause of the problem”, highlights the specialist.

Cough should not be inhibited

In general, recommendations for coughing include drinking plenty of water and drinking warm liquids, such as lemon tea with honey. Hydration is the main measure, because it helps to eliminate mucus, facilitating the coughing mechanism.

However, it is important to note that coughing should not be inhibited. It is a defense mechanism of the organism, as well as the fevertherefore, we should not “block” this defense.

“Inhibiting coughing is not the best solution. It’s like having a fever and not looking for the cause and taking antipyretics, which make the fever go down and then come back. If you don’t treat the cause, which could be a serious infection, you can even make it worse later on. With coughing, it’s the same thing: if you take a syrup, it will inhibit the cough, and by inhibiting the cough, which is your defense mechanism, you will be unprotected. The solution is to find the cause and treat it. If the cause of the cough is something trivial, even without the syrup it will resolve itself”, explains the doctor.

