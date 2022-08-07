Pre-diabetes generates greater risk of severe Covid-19, concludes Fiocruz study – Revista Galileu

+



Fiocruz Bahia researchers analyzed blood biomarkers to understand the causes of the worsening of Covid-19 in patients with pre-diabetes mellitus. An association was noticed between the levels of the cytokine interleukin-6 (IL-6) and the development of severe cases of the disease. It was also found that patients do not have major sequelae after three months of recovery. Led by researchers Natália Machado and Viviane Boaventura, the study was published in the journal Frontiers in Endocrinology.

The research compared the blood biomarkers of patients with prediabetes and patients without prediabetes during the most severe phase of the infection and three months after hospitalization. It was noted that pre-diabetic patients required longer hospital stays, with an average of 15 days compared to an average of 8 days for patients without pre-diabetes. Pre-diabetic subjects who required intensive care accounted for 78% of cases, compared with 56% of patients without pre-diabetes who required the same care. In addition, pre-diabetic patients also had a higher degree of lung injury.

A relationship was found between these more severe cases and IL-6 levels. This factor, associated with reduced blood oxygenation, was found to be elevated in 63% of prediabetes, but there were no major changes in other biomarkers, such as TNF-Alpha and Leukotriene B4. Through this observation, the researchers understood that high levels of IL-6 may be a relevant factor for the worsening of Covid-19.

The impacts of the disease on pre-diabetic patients after three months were also investigated. By examining the level of quality of life and residual symptoms, there were no significant differences in laboratory parameters in the three-month period after the acute phase of the disease, nor major changes in residual symptoms between patients with and without prediabetes.

The same working group has already produced another research, analyzing the interaction of Leukotriene B4 in the aggravation of cases of Covid-19 in people with diabetes.